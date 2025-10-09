Sidewalk Juice Brings Fresh Flavors to San Mateo and Burlingame, Fuels Bay Area Growth

Logo Sidewalk Juice X EMPIRE

New locations follows Sacramento International Airport debut and sets stage for 11 Northern California stores by year’s end

We’re thrilled to bring Sidewalk Juice to San Mateo and to Burlingame. Both cities have such a vibrant, health-conscious community, and we can’t wait to be part of it.” — Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sidewalk Juice , the Bay Area–born smoothie and juice bar brand beloved for its fresh, feel-good flavors, is blending its way into San Mateo and Burlingame this Fall. The new storefronts come on the heels of Sidewalk Juice’s debut at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) in September—marking the brand’s first foray into California’s capital city and underscoring its rapid regional growth.Founded in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice has built a loyal following with its made-to-order smoothies, juices, bowls, and toasts—each crafted with fresh ingredients and a focus on flavor that feels as good as it tastes. The San Mateo juice bar soft opened this past weekend and represents more than a new storefront; it’s a step in the company’s mission to make better-for-you choices accessible in both bustling travel hubs and neighborhood communities.“We’re thrilled to bring Sidewalk Juice to San Mateo and to Burlingame,” said Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice. “Our mission has always been to share smoothies, juices, and healthy bites that taste amazing and make people feel great. Both cities have such a vibrant, health-conscious community, and we can’t wait to be part of it.”Local Favorites, Made Fresh DailyCustomer favorites on the menu include:OMG Smoothie – Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Pitaya, Banana, IceGreen Energy Juice – Spinach, Parsley, Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Lemon, GingerAvocado Toast – Avocado, Olive Oil, Micro Greens, Chili Flakes, Flax Seeds, Cherry TomatoesBy partnering with local icons and institutions, Sidewalk Juice pays tribute to the neighborhoods that shaped its roots, infusing each menu item with a sense of homegrown pride, fandom and shared history.Sidewalk Juice CollaborationsChuy 2.0 – Inspired by Bay Area icon DJ Chuy Gomez, who co-created this juice with the founder as part of his own journey toward healthier living.Watermelon EMPIRE - EMPIRE is the largest independent music label in the world, founded by CEO Ghazi Shami, with major cultural influence in the music industry. The Sidewalk Juice and EMPIRE collaboration has officially ARRIVED. Staying healthy and hydrated has always been one of Ghazi’s keys to success and now he has his own personal signature drink at all locations of Sidewalk Juice called the “Watermelon EMPIRE”.El Niño – A nod to UFC legend Gilbert Melendez.These collaborations reflect more than just menu innovation – they are a celebration of Bay Area culture and community.Come find us at the following street locations:San Mateo: 3081 S Delaware St, Suite BBurlingame: 240 Park RoadExpansion MomentumThe Sidewalk Juice franchise by the end of the year will have 11 total juice bars with a vision to double the number in the next year.With additional residential and airport partnerships and local franchise deals in development, Sidewalk Juice is set to continue its steady climb as one of the region’s fastest-growing juice and smoothie brands.About Sidewalk JuiceFounded in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice serves fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and nourishing bowls, always made-to-order with real ingredients. From community storefronts to busy airport concourses, Sidewalk Juice makes better-for-you choices accessible, flavorful, and fun. With a growing list of award-winning locations across Northern California, Sidewalk Juice is fueling the future of health-conscious fast casual.Learn more: https://sidewalkjuice.com • Instagram: @sidewalkjuice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.