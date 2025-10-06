Partnership with West Coast Franchise Developers and Franchise Marketing Systems Propels West Coast Growth for Café 86

Nearly 50 of the ube-centered dessert cafe’s locations are open or in development across California, Nevada, and Arizona.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Café 86 , the Filipino-inspired dessert and beverage brand recognized across the U.S. for its signature ube creations and media appearances, has reached a milestone of nearly 50 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. The brand’s rapid expansion has worked in conjunction with a partnership with West Coast Franchise Developers (WCFD) and Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), whose franchise expertise has guided the brand’s growth.Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Ginger and James Dimapasok, Café 86 began as a single location in Chino, California, with a mission to bring Filipino dessert flavors to a wider audience. With a loyal fan base developing quickly, the team opted to franchise and approached FMS and WCFD to help with the expansion.“Café 86’s growth is a testament to the creativity and authenticity of the brand itself,” said Devin Conner, CEO and founder of West Coast Franchise Developers. “Ginger and James have created a way to connect with customers that is incredibly memorable, making it the success that it is. Our role has been to help the founders translate that passion into a franchise system that allows more people to experience it as we reach nearly 50 units by the end of this year. We are grateful to be a part of their journey so far.”From ube truffles and leche flan cupcakes to halo-halo and specialty beverages, the menu has flawlessly captured the attention of first time visitors, prominent influencers, social media followers, and devoted diners. Over the years, Café 86 has attracted national media recognition, including a feature on Hulu’s Taste the Nation and coverage across Food Network, Good Morning America, and The New York Times.Through the collaboration with WCFD and FMS, Café 86 has continued to expand steadily and strategically. Franchise development guidance, operational support, and targeted site selection work to ensure that each new location maintains the quality, culture, and distinctiveness that the brand is known for.“Reaching this milestone is a reflection on a carefully orchestrated collaboration,” Conner continued. “It reflects an intentional effort to scale a niche concept with integrity.”Conner and his team help the franchisor vet each interested buyer, ensuring the brand and the buyer fit. Together with Café 86, WCFD continues its efforts to share the brand across the states, says Conner.“Looking ahead, we’re focused on continuing this momentum—bringing Café 86 to new markets across the West Coast, and beyond, while ensuring every location delivers the same experience that made the brand a standout from the very beginning,” he said.With its foundation now strong, Café 86 is poised for continued growth, offering franchisees and customers alike the opportunity to be part of its standout concept.Interested franchise buyers are invited to visit www.cafe-86franchise.com to learn more about franchising with Café 86. Find out more information about WCFD and FMS at www.wcfranchisedevelopers.com or www.fmsfranchise.com About Café 86Award-winning recipes lead the charge for ube-centric sweet stop, Café 86. Founded in 2014 in California, Café 86 is proud to offer a delicious menu of fan favorites including its milkshakes, milk tea, truffles, cupcakes, cheesecakes, espresso drinks, and more. Café 86 has been featured on Hulu’s Taste the Nation and recognized by Food Network, Good Morning America, The New York Times, Yahoo News and other prominent outlets. To learn more about Café 86, visit www.cafe-86.com . Franchise information can be found at www.cafe-86franchise.com About West Coast Franchise DevelopersWest Coast Franchise Developers (WCFD) provides full service franchise development support to new and existing franchisors. The company walks clients through every step of their franchise sales system, from lead generation to finalizing franchise agreements. To learn how you can benefit from a partnership with West Coast Franchise Developers, visit www.wcfranchisedevelopers.com About Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems is a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency dedicated to helping businesses expand through franchising. With expertise across industries including home services, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution, the firm offers comprehensive support for businesses seeking to franchise. For more information, visit www.fmsfranchise.com

