Hatch Named BSI Canada’s 2024 Award of Excellence Winner

Award recognizes Hatch’s steadfast dedication to quality, innovation, and continuous improvement

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSI has announced Hatch, a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm, as the winner of the 2024 Canada Award of Excellence.

Through this award, the business standards company recognizes Hatch for its long-standing commitment to quality and proactive pursuit of improvement, as well as its vision for innovation and sustainability.

Diana Hurdowar, Managing Director, Quality & Governance, Hatch said: “We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition from BSI Canada, which underscores Hatch’s steadfast commitment to quality and innovation across our business. This award is a powerful testament to the dedication and excellence of our global teams, who consistently uphold the highest standards in engineering and project delivery. Embedding quality into everything we do is not just a goal, but a core part of our culture and a guiding principle in how we serve our clients and communities.”

Hatch has been certified to the international standard for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001) since 1992, consistently strengthening its quality management system with each certification cycle.

In 2023, the company consolidated its regional certifications under a single global certificate with BSI, covering more than 30 locations worldwide. This unified certification streamlines oversight, ensuring a consistent approach to quality management, and enabling improvement actions are implemented globally rather than locally.

Jessica Patel, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services, BSI, said: “With so many exceptional nominees across a range of industries, selecting a single winner was no easy feat. Each candidate demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and continuous improvement. On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to extend sincere congratulations to Hatch, the recipient of the 2024 Excellence Award —you’ve set a powerful example of what true operational excellence looks like.”

The Award of Excellence, founded in 2011, recognizes BSI clients who have demonstrated a culture of excellence and continual improvement in their business. This year’s nominees included companies with certification in good standing in 2024 and represented multiple sectors such as software, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, communications, high-tech, IT, and healthcare. In evaluating the nominees for the BSI Canada Award of Excellence, the review committee looked at several key factors, including audit performances, management systems, and business results.

About Hatch:

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com

About BSI:

BSI is a business improvement and standards company that partners with more than 77,500 clients globally across multiple industry sectors. BSI provides organizations with the confidence to grow by working with them to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in AI and everything in between - to accelerate progress towards a fair society and a sustainable world.

For over a century, BSI has been recognized for having a positive impact on organizations and society, building trust and enhancing lives. Today, BSI engages with a 15,000-strong global community of experts, industry and consumer groups, organizations and governments to deliver on its purpose by helping its clients fulfil theirs.

Find out more on www.bsigroup.com

