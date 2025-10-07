Credit Unions Launch Landmark CUSO with Record Investment in Digital Privacy Platform Hush

Community Choice and Team One Credit Unions Anchor Collaboration Protecting Over 150,000 Members

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUSOEdge, a newly formed Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), led by industry veteran Dave Adams, announced its first major initiative: a landmark investment in Hush ( gethush.ai ), the digital privacy and security platform protecting individuals from identity theft, fraud, and online harassment.Anchored by Community Choice Credit Union and Team One Credit Union, the collaboration represents the largest known credit union investment in digital privacy and security. Together, the participating institutions serve more than 150,000 members across Michigan.Protecting Members and Mitigating Financial RiskThe partnership will enable participating credit unions to deliver Hush’s platform directly to members, proactively removing personal data from data brokers, reducing exposure to scams and impersonation, and delivering fraud and identity-risk alerts. Future integrations may bring in-app enrollment and alerts directly into credit union mobile banking platforms.In 2024, U.S. consumers reported more than $12.5 billion in fraud losses¹. For financial institutions, every $1 of fraud ultimately costs $4.41 when operational, legal, and recovery expenses are included².Executive Commentary“CUSOEdge was created to empower credit unions to lead together in innovation and member protection,” said Dave Adams, CEO of CUSOEdge. “This investment in Hush reflects the collaborative strength of credit unions and underscores that privacy and security are now essential to financial well-being.”“At Community Choice, we’ve always put well-being first. Today that means safeguarding their digital lives as carefully as their financial ones.” said Rob Bava, Chairman of CUSOEdge and President & CEO of Community Choice Credit Union. “Through this collaboration, we’re addressing one of the fastest-growing financial risks our members face.”“This partnership sets a new standard for trust and safety in financial services,” said Mykolas Rambus, CEO & Co-Founder of Hush. “By combining CUSOEdge’s reach with Hush’s technology, credit unions are giving members the confidence that their data and identities are protected at the highest level.”Sources¹ Federal Trade Commission. (2025, March 10). New FTC data show a big jump in reported losses to fraud to $12.5 billion in 2024. Retrieved from https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2025/03/new-ftc-data-show-big-jump-reported-losses-fraud-125-billion-2024 ² LexisNexis Risk Solutions. (2025, September 10). Every dollar lost to fraud costs North America’s financial institutions $5. Retrieved from https://risk.lexisnexis.com/about-us/press-room/press-release/20250910-fraud-multiplier About CUSOEdgeCUSOEdge is a new Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) formed by five leading Michigan-based credit unions — 4Front Credit Union, Community Choice Credit Union, ELGA Credit Union, Honor Credit Union, and TeamOne Credit Union. The organization provides advisory services to Credit Union Service Organizations and their owner credit unions nationwide to optimize growth and performance. CUSOEdge services include strategic plan reengineering, governance policies and practices, growth strategies, and CUSO investment and capital strategies. CUSOEdge fosters a collaborative model where credit unions share resources to support CUSO investments.About HushHush (gethush.ai) is a leading digital privacy and protection platform built to safeguard companies and individuals from identity theft, fraud, impersonation, and online harassment. Combining proprietary, patent-pending technology with expert legal and intelligence services, Hush continuously removes sensitive personal data and reduces risk.

