BoardWise Responds to NSO’s 2024 Nurse Liability Report: Calls for Technology-Powered Access-to-Justice Solutions

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the release of the 2024 Nurse Professional Liability Exposures Report from NSO (Nurses Service Organization), which documents more than 1,100 closed nursing board disciplinary cases between 2019 and 2024, BoardWise ( https://www.boardwise.online ) is urging healthcare leaders to modernize how nurses and licensed professionals respond to board complaints and protect their professional licenses.As the first AI-powered license defense platform built specifically for regulated professionals, BoardWise provides an innovative, affordable, and privacy-first solution for nurses, pharmacists, teachers, contractors, and social workers facing licensing board investigations, disciplinary actions, or compliance inquiries.The NSO report highlights a growing risk landscape for the nursing workforce: board complaints continue to rise, legal representation remains unaffordable for most nurses, and disciplinary outcomes can have lasting effects on career stability, employability, and mental health.“The data from NSO makes it clear that thousands of nurses are being investigated and disciplined every year, often without access to affordable legal help,” said Matthew J. Bady, RN, Founder and CEO of BoardWise. “BoardWise was created to give nurses a secure, guided way to respond to board complaints, draft professional letters, and protect their livelihoods, without risking privacy or financial ruin.”A Technology-Driven Solution for License DefenseBoardWise uses secure, zero-data-retention AI to guide users through every stage of the board complaint response process, from receiving the initial licensing board notice to drafting a response letter, organizing supporting evidence, and understanding the process and timeline.Unlike traditional systems, BoardWise does not store, sell, or reuse user data, offering complete confidentiality for sensitive professional and legal information. This privacy-centric architecture sets a new benchmark for legal technology (legal tech) and regulatory technology (reg-tech) platforms operating in healthcare compliance, risk management, and access-to-justice innovation.Responding to the NSO Report’s FindingsBoardWise emphasizes several urgent takeaways from the NSO Nurse Liability Report:1. Rising Board Complaints Require Early Intervention.o Many cases could be mitigated through early, well-crafted responses. BoardWise helps nurses draft professional, compliant, and empathetic responses that reduce escalation risk.2. Access-to-Justice Remains a Critical Gap.o The NSO report shows most nurses cannot afford private legal counsel. BoardWise bridges this gap by offering AI-assisted guidance and affordable license defense tools to empower self-representation.3. Zero-Data-Retention AI Protects Privacy in Sensitive Matters.o Nurses must feel safe discussing board allegations. BoardWise’s zero-data-retention model ensures confidentiality, aiming for compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and emerging AI governance standards.4. Data-Driven Innovation Can Improve Due Process.o Aggregated, anonymized trends can help regulators, insurers, and policymakers design fairer disciplinary procedures and reduce professional burnout linked to unjust investigations.A Broader Vision for Access to Justice in Administrative LawBeyond nursing, BoardWise is expanding its AI-powered access-to-justice (A2J) platform to support professionals across multiple regulated industries, including education, healthcare, construction, and social services.By combining legal technology, machine learning, and ethical AI design, BoardWise provides professionals with the resources they need to navigate administrative law, licensing boards, and regulatory investigations—without costly attorney fees or privacy risks.“We’re not replacing lawyers—we’re restoring fairness,” Bady added. “AI can make justice accessible again by giving every licensed worker the tools to defend their career and reputation. It protects justice—it protects the constitution, due process, humanity in the legal process.”Alignment with Maine’s AI Policy FrameworkBoardWise’s approach directly aligns with the Governor’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force’s 2025 draft recommendations, which call for university-based AI innovation hubs, responsible AI entrepreneurship, and public-private partnerships that strengthen public trust and transparency in government services. The platform’s zero-data-retention design, privacy-by-default architecture, and focus on administrative justice reflect the Task Force’s vision for ethical, Maine-built AI that empowers professionals, supports state agencies, and models civic innovation for the nation.About BoardWiseBoardWise is a Maine-based legal technology startup redefining how licensed professionals respond to board complaints and disciplinary investigations. Using zero-data-retention AI, BoardWise provides automated letter drafting, evidence organization, and step-by-step guidance for individuals navigating state licensing boards and administrative law processes.The platform’s mission is to ensure fairness, dignity, and access to justice for every professional, regardless of income, geography, or representation status.For more information, visit www.BoardWise.online or contact support@boardwise.online.

