Spices and Seasonings Market Size to Worth USD 29.57 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.89% during 2025-2032.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global spices and seasonings market was valued at USD 19.30 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow from USD 20.19 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 29.57 billion by 2032, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. In 2023, North America dominated the market with a 40.47% share, supported by strong consumer demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods and the rising popularity of ethnic cuisines. Within this region, the U.S. market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.91 billion by 2032, driven by similar consumption trends.Spices and seasonings are essential ingredients that enhance the aroma, flavor, color, and preservation of food and beverages. They are derived from diverse plant parts, including flowers, bark, fruits, buds, seeds, leaves, roots, and stems. Globally, products such as turmeric, pepper, and other health-oriented spices are witnessing higher demand, reflecting consumers’ growing focus on wellness and natural food ingredients.The market’s expansion is largely influenced by the rising popularity of ethnic cuisines, which has increased the demand for blended and specialty spices. Additionally, the growing vegan population is contributing to higher consumption, as spices are often used to replicate the flavor of meat-based dishes. The surge in turmeric consumption, marketed as Curcuma in developed regions such as Europe, further supports the industry’s positive outlook.Leading companies faced moderate challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with temporary declines in sales. For instance, McCormick & Company, Inc., one of the world’s largest spice manufacturers, reported a 3.5% decrease in revenue in its flavor solutions segment in 2020 compared to 2019, largely due to reduced demand from restaurants and foodservice clients. ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 20.19 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 29.57 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.89% (2024-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2023♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 150♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Pepper, Chili, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg and Mace, Cardamom, Cloves, and Others), By Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Food, Snacks & Convenience Food, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Veganism and Vegetarianism Trend to Favor Market Growth | Investment in Digitalization of Spices Supply Chain to Boost Market Growth➤ LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• McCormick & Company, Inc. (U.S.)• Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)• Watkins Incorporated (U.S.)• Olam International (Singapore)• Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.)• Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)• Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)• ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan)• SHS Group (U.K.)• Worlée Group (Germany)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The spices and seasonings market is segmented by type and application. By type, it includes pepper, chili, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, nutmeg and mace, cardamom, cloves, and others. Among these, pepper and chili account for the largest volume due to their widespread use, whereas premium spices such as saffron and cardamom generate higher profit margins. Based on application, the market covers meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, frozen foods, snacks and convenience products, soups and sauces, and other uses. Meat and poultry, along with sauces and dressings, represent the dominant segments as these categories rely heavily on spice blends to enhance flavor and aroma.➤ Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region, led by major producers and consumers such as India and China, plays a central role in the cultivation and consumption of spices. Strong cultural dependence on aromatic ingredients like cardamom, cumin, coriander, and chili fuels both domestic demand and export growth. In North America and Europe, market trends are driven by the popularity of imported spice blends, growing immigrant communities, and the rising interest in gourmet home cooking, while stringent food safety and labeling regulations shape regional market practices. Meanwhile, in the Middle East and Africa, traditional flavor preferences combined with a growing appetite for Western cuisine support consistent expansion, with local spice blends such as za’atar and berbere gaining popularity among both regional consumers and international markets.➤ KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSMay 2023: The Kraft Heinz Co. launched Just Spices in the U.S. market. The readymade spice blends are available in all the grocery and offline retail stores as well as online stores.

