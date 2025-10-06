Artistika Celebrates 320,000 Orders and Near Five-Star Facebook Rating

An owl bracelet sold by Artistika

Ethical jewelry brand marks major milestone as customer satisfaction soars.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Artistika, the independent jewelry brand known for highly crafted, ethically sourced designs, proudly announces the fulfillment of over 320,000 all-time orders and a near five-star customer rating on Facebook. The dual milestone underscores Artistika’s growing reputation for quality craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and exceptional customer experience.

“This milestone of 320,000 orders fulfilled is more than just a number—it’s a reflection of our customers’ trust and the artistry our team pours into every piece,” said Karine Benafla, Founder of Artistika. “From our first bracelet to today’s collections, we’ve stayed true to our mission: to create jewelry that feels personal, responsible, and timeless.”

With over a decade of dedication to quality, Artistika has grown from a small e-commerce brand into a global jewelry name serving clients across continents. Every Artistika piece is meticulously crafted by skilled makers using ethically sourced materials, ensuring beauty with integrity.

Customers consistently highlight Artistika’s commitment to both craftsmanship and care, from seamless service and personal support to lifetime cleaning and satisfaction guarantees. The brand’s near-perfect Facebook rating reflects this devotion, with glowing reviews praising design excellence, comfort, and trustworthiness.

Artistika at a Glance:

– 320,000+ orders fulfilled across global markets

– Near five-star rating on Facebook based on verified customer reviews

– Ethically sourced materials including recycled metals and natural stones

– Highly crafted production ensuring precision, longevity, and authenticity

– Customer-first policies such as warranty coverage, free cleaning, and responsive service

As Artistika continues to grow, the brand remains focused on its founding principles: elegance, transparency, and human connection through design.

About Artistika

Founded in 2020 by Karine Benafla, Artistika is a Paris-based jewelry brand dedicated to crafting beautiful, sustainable pieces that tell a story. From recycled gold to ethically sourced gemstones, every design is handmade with care and precision. Today, Artistika has fulfilled over 320,000 orders worldwide and continues to redefine modern jewelry through craftsmanship, integrity, and trust.

Website: https://www.artistika.fr

Facebook Reviews: https://www.facebook.com/artistikabijoux/reviews

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.