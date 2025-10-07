Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for ultrasonic fingerprint chip modules has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years. The market valuation is set to increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as the rise in smartphone usage, escalating demand for biometric verification, heightened mobile security concerns, broader application in consumer electronics, and a growing inclination towards touchless authentication.

Anticipations suggest a significant surge in the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market over the coming years, with projections indicating it will expand to a staggering $3.46 billion by 2029, an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period is largely attributed to several contributing factors such as its burgeoning use in the auto industry, increasing implementation in smart home devices, and growing demand for a fluid user experience. Additionally, the evolution of biometric payment systems and growing applications in government-supported identity schemes are expected to catalyze this upswing. Key trends anticipated throughout this period include refined ultrasonic imaging techniques, increased R&D focusing on improving accuracy, advances in 3D fingerprint recognition technology, the introduction of multimodal biometric systems, and the development of energy-efficient chip modules.

Download a free sample of the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27853&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market?

The growth of the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market is set to be stimulated by the increasing number of smartphone connections. This term pertains to the total active mobile subscriptions that are connected to smartphones, allowing users to access voice, messaging, and internet services. Factors such as a surge in internet penetration contribute to the rise in smartphone connections, shaping mobiles into the principal portal to digital services and consequently amplifying global adoption and connectivity. An ultrasonic fingerprint chip module holds value for smartphones as it offers secure and reliable biometric authentication by accurately scanning fingerprints via the display. For example, Ericsson, a Sweden-origin telecommunications firm in its Mobility Report, revealed that global smartphone subscriptions hit 6.93 billion in 2023 and escalated to 7.13 billion in 2024. Thus, the growth of the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market is propelled by the growing number of smartphone connections. The rise in demand for contactless payments is another factor poised to boost the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market. Contactless payments, which involve speedy and secure transactions carried out by tapping a card or smart device against a compatible terminal without requiring physical contact or PIN entry, are gaining momentum due to consumers' desire for swifter and more convenient transactions. This need reduces checkout durations and lessens physical contact. Ultrasonic fingerprint chips augment contactless payments by facilitating swift, secure, and dependable biometric authentication directly through smartphones, cards, or wearables, regardless of challenging conditions. For instance, the European Central Bank, a Germany-based bank in charge of the European Union's monetary policy, reported in January 2025 that during the first half of 2024, contactless card payments made on physical electronic funds transfer point-of-sale terminals rose by 13.2%, amounting to $29.83 billion (€25.8 billion) in transactions relative to the corresponding period in 2023. Consequently, the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for contactless payments.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market?

Major players in the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• O-Film Group Co. Ltd.

• Truly International Holdings Limited

• Synaptics Incorporated

• HID Global Corporation

• Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

• FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.

• ELAN Microelectronics Corporation

• M2SYS Technology LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market?

The leading companies in the ultrasonic fingerprint chip module industry are zeroing in on the creation of sophisticated solutions such as in-display fingerprint sensors. They aim to enhance security on devices and ensure effortless incorporation into contemporary electronic equipment. The in-display fingerprint sensor represents a biometric system that stations the sensor below the screen. This allows individuals to unlock or confirm their identity directly on the screen, offering an uninterrupted design with heightened security and convenience, thereby eliminating the need for a separate button. For example, in May 2024, Goodix Technology Inc., an enterprise originating from China, introduced their exclusive ultrasonic fingerprint solution, initially incorporated into the vivo X100 Ultra smartphone. This groundbreaking ultrasonic fingerprint sensor utilizes an exclusive CMOS sensor design and wafer-level acoustic processing to deliver sharper fingerprint visuals and quick, secure recognition irrespective of wet or oily fingers. It comes with a low-voltage system for minimized power usage, an ultra-slim chip module for versatile mobile design, and streamlined hardware for effortless integration by device makers. This introduction signifies the first significant commercialization of Goodix's ultrasonic fingerprint technology, aiming to encourage widespread use by enhancing production effectiveness and dependability and reducing expenses.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market Growth

The ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Large-Size Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Chips, Small-Size Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Chips

2) By Application: High-End Mobile Phones, Mid-Range Mobile Phones

3) By End-User Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Smart Home And Internet Of Thing (IoT)

Subsegments:

1) By Large-Size Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Chips: Under-Display Integration, Side-Mounted Integration, Back-Mounted Integration, Multimodal Biometric Integration

2) By Small-Size Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Chips: Wearable Device Integration, Smart Card Integration, Internet Of Things Device Integration, Compact Consumer Electronics Integration

View the full ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasonic-fingerprint-chip-module-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific led as the largest market in 2024 and is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes an examination of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fingerprint-sensor-global-market-report

Optical Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optical-fingerprint-sensor-global-market-report

Ultrasonic Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasonic-sensors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.