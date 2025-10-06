Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais opens today

MACAU, October 6 - The Macao Government Services Centre located on the ground floor of Edifício Mong Son in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais officially opens today (6 October) to provide the public with over 300 services from 24 public departments. The Centre is also equipped with a 24-hour government self-service centre and a designated area for cross-boundary self-services to further provide convenience for the public and promote the connectivity of cross-boundary services.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai presided over the plaque unveiling ceremony in the company of Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice. Moreover, they visited the Services Centre and listened to the introduction from the department leaders and staff on site.

When delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, indicated that the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta, which was two streets away, was opened in 2009 and had served over 10 million persons during the 16 years of service. It is now relocated to Avenida de Venceslau de Morais to provide the public with more convenient services in a more comfortable environment. In the future, it is hoped that all departments continue to maintain full cooperation and strengthen the “people-oriented” concept to jointly build a highly efficient and convenient public service system.

Chan Kak, Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office; Lam Chi Long, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice; Hoi Lok Man, Chairwoman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Leong Weng In, Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Chan Pou Wan, President of the Administrative Committee of the Social Security Fund; Chow Seak Keong, Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Bureau; Lo Pin Heng, Acting Director of the Identification Services Bureau; Ho Silvestre In Mui, Acting Director of the Financial Services Bureau; Ng Sou Peng, Deputy Director of the Public Security Police Force; and other guests attended the opening ceremony of the Centre.

The Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais is equipped with 57 service counters, providing over 300 services from 24 public departments, covering identification affairs, public works, economic and trade affairs, municipal affairs, integrated social affairs, social security affairs, registration affairs, taxation, notarial affairs (First Public Notary Office), residence and stay affairs.

In addition, the Centre features a 24-hour government self-service centre that offers over 60 self-services from various government departments. Moreover, the newly added “designated area for cross-boundary self-services” is equipped with self-service machines such as “Yuezhizhu” of Guangdong province and “Shangshitong” of Hengqin to provide convenience for the public and the businesses to process over 200 commonly used services, including elderly care, employment, taxation, transportation, housing and others.

The office hours of the Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais are between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (no lunch break, closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays). In addition to making a booking to take a ticket via “Macao One Account”, the public can also take a ticket on site and use the electronic ticket-taking and electronic number calling service. Should there be enquiries, the public are welcome to call 2845 1515 or visit the Macao Government Services Centre website www.csraem.gov.mo. The Macao Government Services Centre located in Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52 ceased operation on the same day.