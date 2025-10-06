BBQ Charcoal Market estimated to garner $3.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%

BBQ Charcoal Market

Surge in demand from households, rise in awareness about health & hygiene, and increase in camping activities by younger generation drive the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global BBQ charcoal market size was garnered $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Surge in demand from households, rise in awareness about health & hygiene, and increase in camping activities by younger generation drive the global BBQ charcoal market. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the demand for BBQ charcoal in the post-COVID era, attributed to the growth in demand for grilled food due to their smoky taste, better portability, and high nutrition profile. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31401 Competition in this BBQ sector is growing every passing day due to the popularity of this concept. This will continue for some time, but competition and rivalry provide a great opportunity to improve and understand new trends in the industry.Every other day, a new restaurant opens up with the same theme and domain which shows the increase in demand and rise in popularity of live grills.The increase in the influence of grilled food across the world and growth in adoption of grilled food among youth are majorly driving the BBQ charcoal industry . People are increasingly getting health conscious due to which consumers are preferring smoked or grilled food over fried food. The demand for BBQ charcoal is showing a significant increase due to its benefits such as grilled food is smoky flavored and healthy. Moreover, BBQ charcoal grills provide more heat and are portable. In addition, growth in cookout trends, such as cooking grilled food in the backyard, is increasing among the youth across the world. QSR magazine has reported that more than 90% of Americans like BBQ food, which is creating growth opportunity for BBQ charcoal market in North America. However, barbecue and grilling are very popular around the world, so the entry of local players into the production of barbecue charcoal products continues to increase. Local players start producing charcoal, which negatively impacts prices. In addition, the number of local players in the market is increasing, and price competition is intensifying. To compete in the market, local players start selling their products at lower prices. This is one of the major factors creating challenges in the global barbecue charcoal market.Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bbq-charcoal-market/purchase-options Increase in penetration of quick service restaurant chains, hotels, fast casual restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes has led to surge in the processed meat market in North America and Europe, which, in turn, fuels the BBQ charcoal market growth. Ready-to-eat foods are precooked foods that have a long shelf life and are consumed on the go. In addition, these dishes are growing in popularity due to the convenience they offer, as they save time and require no additional heating before consumption and influence consumer eating habits. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods is driving the sales of charcoal, which is used in ready-to-eat foods and enhances the flavour of the prepared foods. Growing preference for such meals is driving the growth during the BBQ Charcoal Market Forecast.The market is segmented into type, end user, and region. By type, the market is segregated into lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes. Depending on end user, it is classified into households and commercial. On the basis of type, charcoal briquettes segment dominates the market, while the lump charcoal segment is expected to exhibit a decent growth during the forecast period. Taste preferences of consumers are evolving and they are trying different variants. This makes it essential for marketers and producers to understand the latest market trends and consumer’s buying behavior.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31401 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total BBQ charcoal market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global BBQ charcoal market analyzed in the research include Matsuri International Co. Ltd., The Oxford Charcoal Company, Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd, Kingsford Products Company, PT Cavron Global, Duraflame Inc., Dancoal Sp. Z.o.o., Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, and Direct Charcoal Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global BBQ charcoal industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:Cooking Spray Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cooking-spray-market-A67243 Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620 Energy Bar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-bar-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.