Understand Tech Forms Board of Directors to Strengthen Growth in AI and Industry Vertical Markets

Understand Tech Board Members

Formation of the board will guide Understand Tech’s growth in AI-focused vertical markets including semiconductors, cybersecurity, and standards.

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Understand Tech Forms Board of Directors to Strengthen Growth in AI and Industry Vertical MarketsUnderstand Tech, the secure enterprise AI platform , today announced the formation of its Board of Directors, bringing together eight senior executives from global organizations across cybersecurity, semiconductors, digital identity, Edge AI, IoT, and enterprise software.The board’s formation marks a significant step in Understand Tech’s development as it continues to grow within key vertical markets such as standards organizations, the semiconductor ecosystem, and regulated industries. The board will focus on providing strategic direction as the company scales its secure AI infrastructure for enterprises that require both compliance and control.“Our new board combines leadership from across the industries where secure, explainable AI matters most,” said Naama BAK, CEO and Co-Founder of Understand Tech. “Their collective experience in semiconductors, cybersecurity, and standards will help guide the company’s growth and reinforce our mission to make enterprise AI both trusted and operationally viable.”Board of DirectorsNaama BAK — CEO & Co-Founder, Understand TechAsad HAQUE — VP Cyber Security, ComcastVince KELLEN — CIO, UC San DiegoJohn WEIL — VP & GM IoT, SynapticsRodolphe HUGEL — CDO Digital ID, IDEMIAPete BERNARD — CEO, Edge AI FoundationTobin RICHARDSON — President & CEO, CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance)David KAUFMAN — Sr. Director, ResideoThe new board represents a diverse intersection of technical, academic, and industry expertise — from semiconductor standardization to AI deployment in critical infrastructure. This collective experience will guide Understand Tech’s roadmap as the company deepens its presence in high-compliance and ecosystem-driven sectors, where AI transparency and sovereignty are becoming operational imperatives.Understand Tech’s platform enables enterprises to deploy zero-trust AI systems across SaaS, private cloud, or on-premises environments, ensuring complete data control and regulatory compliance. The company’s AI assistants are used globally by enterprises and standardization bodies to manage knowledge, accelerate documentation workflows, and increase decision-making efficiency.About Understand TechUnderstand Tech is a secure enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to create, manage, and deploy private AI assistants based on their internal data and documents. Designed for compliance, scalability, and sovereignty, Understand Tech supports multiple large language models and integrates with key enterprise tools including Microsoft 365, ServiceNow, SharePoint, Jira, and more.The company operates globally with teams in France and the United States.🌐 Learn more: www.understand.tech 📩 Media contact: press@understand.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.