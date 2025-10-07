Demand for Sport App Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7.52 billion by 2029

Sport App Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sport App Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Sport App Market Be By 2025?

The size of the sports application market has seen a swift expansion in recent years. Its growth trajectory shows an increase from $4.35 billion in 2024 to $4.86 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The historic growth can be linked to a surge in smartphone usage for sports-related activities, higher internet proliferation fostering access to online sports content, an increasing trend for live sports streaming applications, intensified use of social media platforms for sports updates and fan interactions, and a rising demand for fantasy sports apps.

The sports application industry is set to experience rapid expansion over the forthcoming years, ballooning to $7.52 billion in size by 2029 - a feat achievable with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The surge during the prediction timeframe can be linked to the growing incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analysis for custom sports experiences and the increase in monetization options through app-based purchases and advertisements. Other factors include the rising use of wearables that sync with sports apps, increased investments in mobile platforms by sports organizations, and growing popularity of e-sports and apps related to gaming. The future phase will be marked by trends such as the creation of personalized fitness and wellness programs, the development of gamification properties to enhance user involvement, digitalized payment methods for in-app purchases, social media integration for community formation, and innovative data-backed strategies for fan engagement.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Sport App Market Landscape?

The sports app market is set for expansion due to the continually rising smartphone usage. This term refers to the ratio of people who own or use a smartphone in a particular region or market. The boost in smartphone usage is attributed to the broadening scope of internet connectivity, as the improvement in the speed and reach of the network enhances the usefulness and indispensability of smartphones for various digital functions daily. Smartphones contribute to the growth of sports apps by offering an easy-to-use, mobile, and engaging platform for streaming live games, monitoring fitness pursuits, getting real-time updates, participating in fantasy sports, and interacting with fan groups, wherever and whenever. As an example, a projection by Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, suggests that the number of mobile subscriptions in the region will rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029. Consequently, the growth in smartphone usage is fuelling the expansion of the sports app market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Sport App Market?

Major players in the Sport App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hyperlink InfoSystem

• Strava Inc.

• Peloton Interactive Inc.

• Zwift Inc.

• TeamSnap Inc.

• MindInventory

• Sapphire Software Solutions

• Freeletics GmbH

• Agile Sports Technologies Inc

• Synarion IT Solutions

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Sport App Market?

Prominent businesses in the sports app industry are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions like real-time sports tracking applications. They aim to elevate user involvement by offering live updates, analyzing performances, and creating interactive experiences. These applications keep track of and offer live updates on games, player performance, and statistics in real-time. In an example from February 2024, Apple Inc., a technology firm based in the US, introduced its first-ever sports-specific app, Apple Sports. This app is engineered for rapid and straightforward provision of real-time scores, data and more. It facilitates live updates spanning multiple sports and offers personalized experiences for users by enabling them to track their preferred teams, leagues and tournaments. Furthermore, live activities can be viewed on the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, and users can effortlessly tune into live games via the Apple TV app and various streaming services.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Sport App Market

The sport app market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of App: Fitness And Training Apps, Fantasy Sports Apps, Live Sports Streaming Apps, Team And Player Management Apps, Sports Betting Apps, Fan Engagement And Social Sports Apps

2) By Platform: Mobile Apps (Ios Or Android) , Wearable-Integrated Apps, Web Or Desktop Apps

3) By Revenue Model: Freemium, Subscription-Based, In-App Purchases, Advertising-Supported, Pay-Per-View Or Paywall

4) By Marketplace: Google Play Store, Apple iPhone Operating System (Ios) Store, Other Marketplaces

5) By User Type: Consumers, Professional Athletes And Teams, Sports Fans, Coaches And Trainers, Sports Organizations And Broadcasters

Subsegments:

1) By Fitness And Training Apps: Workout Tracking Apps, Personal Training Apps, Yoga And Meditation Apps, Nutrition And Diet Apps, Home Workout Apps, Gym Companion Apps

2) By Fantasy Sports Apps: Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), Season-Long Fantasy Leagues, Fantasy League Management Tools, Fantasy News And Analytics Apps, Drafting And Team-Building Apps

3) By Live Sports Streaming Apps: On-Demand Sports Replays, Live Match Streaming, Multi-Sport Streaming Platforms, League-Specific Streaming Apps, Score And Highlight Streaming

4) By Team And Player Management Apps: Roster And Scheduling Management, Performance Analytics Tools, Player Training And Evaluation Apps, Communication And Coordination Apps, Youth Team And Amateur League Management

5) By Sports Betting Apps: Real-Money Betting Apps, Fantasy Betting Platforms, Odds Comparison Apps, Live Betting Apps, Prediction And Tipster Apps

6) By Fan Engagement And Social Sports Apps: Sports News And Updates Apps, Fan Community Forums, Polls And Trivia Apps, Social Media-Based Sports Apps, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR) Sports Experience Apps

Sport App Market Regional Insights

In the Sport App Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the sports app market for 2024. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace. The report provides coverage for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

