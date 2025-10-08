OpenVet Becomes First AI to Score a Perfect 100% on the NAVLE, Setting New Benchmark for Veterinary AI

OpenVet logo - First AI to achieve perfect score on NAVLE veterinary licensing examination

First AI to achieve perfect score on veterinary licensing exam, marking major breakthrough in artificial intelligence for animal health.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenVet, the first AI reasoning platform built for veterinary medicine, today announced that its system achieved a perfect score on the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE). This milestone marks the first time an AI has demonstrated complete mastery of the gold-standard exam for veterinary doctors, establishing a new frontier for artificial intelligence in animal health.

The NAVLE is a high-stakes exam required for veterinary licensure in North America, covering all aspects of animal medicine including companion animals, livestock, equine, avian, and public health. OpenVet’s achievement signals a step change in what is possible for veterinary practitioners, educators, and researchers, positioning AI not as a toy or assistant, but as a trusted reasoning engine built for professional accuracy.

“Veterinarians face enormous pressure: they are understaffed, overworked, and tasked with caring for animals whose health has direct impact not just on families and pets, but also on food supply, agriculture, and even emerging diseases that can jump to humans,” said Adam Sager, co-founder and CEO of OpenVet. “By proving that AI can perform at the highest level of veterinary knowledge, we’re laying the groundwork for technology that enhances care, extends access, and strengthens global health.”

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, OpenVet was engineered from the ground up for veterinary reasoning. Every answer is accompanied by transparent logic and cited sources, allowing users to audit and verify responses. In benchmarking studies, general AI models such as ChatGPT and Claude often failed core veterinary tasks, including species-specific pharmacology, anatomy, and dosing, due to their reliance on general web data rather than curated clinical knowledge.

OpenVet achieved perfect scores across 600 unique veterinary questions drawn from publicly available ICVA and NAVLE preparation materials. The evaluation included multiple-choice, image-based, and clinical scenario questions spanning all veterinary domains, including companion animal, large animal, avian, equine, public health, pharmacology, surgery, and diagnostics.

Veterinary medicine represents one of the world’s largest and most complex industries — spanning companion animals, livestock, food safety, zoonotic disease, and ecosystem health. Mistakes can have consequences that ripple across households, farms, economies, and borders. Co-founded by veterinarians and AI entrepreneurs, OpenVet is the first AI platform designed to meet this challenge head-on.

About OpenVet

OpenVet (openvet.ai) is the first veterinary reasoning AI system engineered for professional use. OpenVet's mission is to ensure every animal receives the best medical care science can offer by giving every veterinarian instant access to expert-level knowledge at the point of care. Combining curated veterinary data, rigorous engineering, and a focus on safety, OpenVet is setting a new standard for AI in animal health.

Legal Disclaimer:

