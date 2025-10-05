Clarification by Civil Protection and Operations Centre on an Online Video About Flooding in Patane

MACAU, October 5 - In response to an online video about the severe flooding occurred in the vicinities of Patane, the Public Security Police Force has verified on the spot that no flooding occurs in the said location at present. The related video is the one when Typhoon Ragasa hit Macao earlier. The Civil Protection and Operations Centre urges the public not to start and spread rumours, as such acts may constitute criminal offences.

The Civil Protection and Operations Centre is maintaining close attention to the city’s situation, we hereby clarify that the minor flooding in the low-lying areas in the vicinities of the Inner Harbour this morning has already receded.