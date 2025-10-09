TradeWorx USA Expands Northeast Presence Amid Construction Labor Shortages

TradeWorx helps you build smarter and faster with a reliable, nationwide skilled workforce.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As labor shortages continue to challenge the construction and industrial sectors, TradeWorx USA is expanding its reach across the Northeast to provide contractors and developers with reliable, skilled trades staffing and workforce solutions.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, TradeWorx USA has established a reputation for delivering qualified craftworkers, from electricians and carpenters to project managers and superintendents, to job sites in need of immediate labor support. With local offices across the region and a growing traveling workforce, the company is helping fill critical labor gaps that threaten to delay projects and inflate costs.

Our goal is to help our partners complete projects safely, on time, and on budget, even in today’s highly competitive labor market.

TradeWorx’s staffing services span the construction, energy, heavy industrial, and manufacturing sectors. By tailoring labor support to the specific needs of each project, the company enables its clients to maintain productivity while adapting to labor market volatility.



Recent partnerships reflect the company’s growing influence across the industry:

Wm. L. Robinson Concrete Contractors Inc.: “TradeWorX has certainly changed our outlook and will be our first call when needing manpower on all projects in the future.”

Regional Industrial Development Center: “Their professionalism and dedication exceeded our expectations.”

CR Kelly Realty & Development: “If you’re looking for a true partner in your business, look no further.”

TradeWorx’s structured approach includes consultation, rapid deployment, seamless integration with existing teams, and ongoing account management—providing consistent support from project start to finish.

About TradeWorx USA:

Founded with a mission to support our partners and craftworkers. We do this by helping our partners’ evolving workforce needs through our knowledge of the construction industry and providing our craftworkers with the best work opportunities, steady wages, and quality of work and life within a safe working environment. TradeWorx USA delivers expert construction workforce solutions that help companies build smarter, safer, and faster.

Visit TradeWorxUSA.com or email our TradeWorX Corporate Support Center at CSC@tradeworxusa.com to learn how TradeWorx can power your next project.

