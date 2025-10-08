Zita Chriszto Highlights the Psychological Impact of Financial Stress in Dubai

Zita Chriszto, DHA-licensed psychologist in Dubai, addresses financial stress and mental health, including ADHD care.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial stress continues to affect residents in Dubai despite the region’s positive economic indicators and safety measures aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures. The economy is projected to maintain steady growth in the coming years, yet rising expenses related to housing, education, transportation, and daily necessities remain a source of concern for many. While the UAE government has introduced allowance schemes to counter inflation and provide financial support to families, these initiatives have not fully eliminated the psychological toll associated with money-related pressures.Research into well-being in the region confirms the ongoing impact of financial stress. The Cigna Healthcare Vitality Study, conducted in 2023, surveyed thousands of people, including residents of the UAE, to evaluate overall health and quality of life. Although many participants scored highly in terms of vitality, financial pressure was still cited as a major source of concern. This highlights a growing recognition that economic challenges are not solely financial in nature but also have a direct influence on mental health outcomes.According to Zita Chriszto, a DHA-licensed psychologist based in Dubai , financial stress often manifests in ways that extend beyond momentary worry. Persistent financial strain can lead to symptoms of anxiety, depression, and reduced self-esteem. In some cases, prolonged exposure to these stressors may contribute to more severe outcomes, including self-harm or suicidal thoughts. Stress related to money is classified as an external stressor, meaning it arises from external circumstances that individuals perceive as threatening or overwhelming. The body and mind respond accordingly, and if the stress remains unmanaged, it can have lasting consequences on emotional and physical well-being.Effective management of financial stress involves developing strategies to reframe responses. Social comparisons, particularly in a city with high expectations and visible displays of wealth, often create added pressure to achieve more financially. Reframing these comparisons by practicing gratitude or focusing on non-material strengths such as skills and personal growth can help reduce harmful thought patterns. Zita Chriszto advises that assessing situations realistically is equally important. Perceptions of financial challenges can sometimes magnify the actual problem, making circumstances appear more severe than they are. By maintaining perspective and evaluating issues fairly, individuals can begin to reduce the psychological weight attached to financial matters.Support systems are also essential in managing stress. Engaging with trusted friends, family, or professional services provides necessary outlets for emotional release. Without such support, internalized stress can build to levels that may cause harm. Establishing healthy coping mechanisms and seeking help when required are considered central elements of building resilience in the face of financial difficulties. Zita Chriszto compares the experience to a balloon under pressure: without releasing built-up stress, the risk of emotional rupture increases significantly.In addition to addressing stress linked to financial circumstances, mental health care in Dubai also extends to other critical areas. Zita Chriszto provides services that include ADHD diagnosis and treatment in Dubai, reflecting the broad scope of challenges that individuals may face in a fast-paced environment. By combining expertise in stress management with specialized care in areas such as ADHD, psychologists aim to equip residents with the tools to navigate both external and internal pressures.ABOUT: Zita Chriszto is a DHA-licensed clinical psychologist based in Jumeirah, Dubai. With more than five years of experience, her practice focuses on personalized therapy addressing a range of issues, including financial stress management, anxiety, depression, including ADHD diagnosis and treatment in Dubai Website: https://dubaipsychology.ae/

