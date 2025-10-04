Attorney General Rayfield Issues Statement Pending a Ruling on a Temporary Restraining Order to Block Deployment of National Guard

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today issued the following statement regarding the pending request for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to block the deployment of National Guard troops in Portland:
“While we wait on a ruling, it’s important that we remember who we are as Oregonians. We don’t need to get swept up in fear or political drama—we know how to look out for one another. Portland has always been a place that’s a little different, a little quirky, and that spirit of resilience and creativity is what will carry us through.”
