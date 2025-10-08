Back-to-School, Not Back to Chaos: Celebrity Organizer Bonnie Barrios Brings ADHD-Friendly Hacks to PIX11’s Morning Show

Bonnie Barrios Professional Organizer

Celebrity Organizer Bonnie Barrios brings style, heart, and ADHD-friendly hacks to help families start the school year with calm and confidence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the tri-state area gear up for the new school year, New York–based Professional Organizer and Lifestyle Expert, Bonnie Barrios brought empowering strategies to PIX11’s New York Living in her featured segment, “Back-to-School, Not Back to Chaos: Organizing Hacks for Neurodivergent Kids. With her trademark energy and compassion, Bonnie addressed the unique needs of children with ADHD and sensory sensitivities. Instead of traditional methods that overwhelm neurodivergent kids, she demonstrated simple, visual, and calming systems that make mornings and afternoons run smoothly.“Back-to-school doesn’t have to mean back to chaos,” said Bonnie during the segment. “For neurodivergent families, success starts with visual organization, simple routines, and soothing transitions. The right systems reduce meltdowns, decision fatigue, and help kids feel more confident.”Highlights from Bonnie's PIX11 segment included:Visual Schedules — replacing verbal reminders with picture-based charts.Simple Systems — streamlining routines to avoid overwhelm.Decompression Stations — calm after-school spaces for smoother transitions.Confidence Boosting Tools — organizing hacks that empower kids rather than frustrate them.Bonnie's insights echo the trusted expertise she shared on her WABC segment “Ask the Experts,” where she guided viewers on building calmer homes and healthier routines. On WABC, she emphasized the emotional side of organizing—especially for women in midlife navigating ADHD, menopause, and family demands. Her advice encouraged women to embrace small but powerful changes that restore both order and confidence.“Organization isn’t just about neat closets,” Bonnie noted on WABC’s Ask the Experts. “It’s about reclaiming your space, your time, and ultimately your sense of self.”Her appearances across WNBC, PIX11, and WABC highlight her growing reputation as a go-to media expert for lifestyle organization—with her signature “Bonnie flair”: fun, vibrant, stylish, and accessible to every family. Producers have taken note.“Bonnie brings such a unique mix of warmth, expertise, and vibrant personality to the screen,” said a PIX11 producer. “She makes organizing feel less like a chore and more like a confidence boost for families.”Bonnie continues to share her ADHD-friendly strategies through workshops, brand collaborations, and media appearances that make organization both inclusive and inspiring.Bonnie Barrios is a Professional Organizer and Lifestyle Expert helping families and women in midlife transform their spaces and routines with creativity, compassion, and style. Based in the NYC/NJ area, Barrios has been featured on WNBC Weekend Today, PIX11, and on WABC’s Ask the Experts. Through her brand Bonnie’s Creative Collective, she empowers women to embrace organization, confidence, and a sense of calm in their homes and lives.

Back To School Not Back to Chaos For Neurodivergent Families

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.