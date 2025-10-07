YACHTWAVE® Launches Telematics Platform at IBEX with Faria Beede Instruments

The marine industry’s first telematics intelligence platform

By combining Faria Beede's telematics hardware with our platform, we can give OEMs the visibility they've been missing once a boat leaves the factory and help evolve design decisions.” — John O'Keefe, Founder and CEO of YACHTWAVE

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YACHTWAVE today announced the official release of its YACHTWAVETelematics Platform at the International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) 2025 in Tampa, FL, with strategic supply from Faria Beede Instruments, a global leader in marine instrumentation and telematics.YACHTWAVE Telematics delivers the marine industry’s first intelligence platform, designed to provide boat builders and manufacturers with a clear view of real-world vessel performance. By providing over a dozen actionable metrics, the platform allows builders and OEMs to understand how customers operate their boats, proactively address performance or fuel economy issues, and benchmark vessel efficiency across the industry. Telematics is rapidly transforming marine manufacturing, and YACHTWAVE is at the center of this shift—turning raw NMEA 2000 data into insights that drive better designs, reduced warranty costs, and improved customer satisfaction.To power this ecosystem, YACHTWAVE is utilizing Faria Beede’s latest telematics device, the newly released Sentry Lite, which connects directly to a vessel’s NMEA 2000 network and securely transmits operational data to the cloud. Together, YACHTWAVE Telematics and Sentry Lite provide a seamless, reliable pipeline from vessel sensors to industry-defining analytics.“Aligning with Faria Beede is a key step in delivering smarter, data-driven tools to boat manufacturers,” said John O’Keefe, CEO of YACHTWAVE. “By combining their trusted telematics hardware with our data platform, we can finally give OEMs the visibility they’ve been missing once a boat leaves the factory and help to evolve design decisions in the future.”Faria Beede, founded in 1956 and headquartered in North Stonington, Connecticut, has been a cornerstone of the marine industry for decades. With ISO 9001:2015-certified facilities and in-house electronics manufacturing, the company delivers a full range of analog and digital instrumentation, displays, and telematics solutions trusted by OEMs worldwide. The addition of Sentry Lite underscores Faria Beede’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to equipping manufacturers with smarter, connected tools for the future.About YACHTWAVEYACHTWAVE delivers the marine industry’s first telematics intelligence platform, built to give boat builders, manufacturers, and operators unprecedented insight into real-world vessel performance. With patent-pending analytics and a scalable cloud architecture, YACHTWAVE transforms raw NMEA 2000 data into actionable intelligence that drives innovation, reduces costs, and improves the boating experience.About Faria Beede InstrumentsWith more than 75 years of innovation, Faria Beede Instruments is a leading designer and manufacturer of marine and industrial instrumentation. Headquartered in North Stonington, CT, with expanded operations in Fort Wayne, IN, Faria Beede serves customers worldwide with rugged, reliable, and advanced gauge, display, and telematics solutions. Learn more at www.fariabeede.net Media Contact:Erin O’HalloranMarketing Managereohalloran@yachtwave.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.