Social Security Office Near Me | Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management Expands Its Social Security Tools Suite

TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management has announced the launch of the National Social Security Office Directory , a centralized resource designed to simplify the process of locating and preparing for visits to Social Security Administration (SSA) offices across the United States.The directory enables users to quickly identify nearby SSA offices, access Google Map directions, check local weather forecasts, and review essential information prior to appointments. Whether applying for retirement benefits, replacing a lost Social Security card, or discussing survivor benefits, the SSA remains a vital institution for millions of American families.“Navigating Social Security should feel empowering, not overwhelming,” said Matt Maresch, Founder of Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management and Certified National Social Security Advisor (NSSA). “This directory was created to reduce stress, save time, and help individuals arrive prepared.”The new directory consolidates historical context, practical guidance, and frequently asked questions into one accessible platform. It is part of Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management’s expanded suite of Social Security tools, which includes: Full Retirement Age Calculator – Determines Full Retirement Age for Social Security benefits.Social Security Benefit Calculator – Projects monthly retirement income based on Primary Insurance Amount.Spousal Benefit Calculator – Compares potential benefits based on both spouses’ work histories and claiming ages.Survivor Benefit Calculator – Estimates benefits available to a surviving spouse.Social Security Office Directory – Provides maps, contact details, and weather information for local SSA offices. Social Security Benefit Review – Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management offers a complimentary personalized Social Security benefits analysis.Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management also provides a Free Social Security Benefit Review, using advanced software to analyze earnings records and generate a customized benefits statement. This service helps individuals better understand their options and make informed decisions.The firm’s broader financial planning platform, Wealth Studios, delivers comprehensive retirement roadmaps tailored to each client’s goals. The Lifestyle Studio offers dynamic views of income flows, distributions, and required minimum distributions (RMDs), along with advanced “what-if” scenario planning.A Brief History of Social SecurityEstablished in 1935 during the Great Depression, the Social Security program was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal. Initially focused on retirement income, the program has expanded to include:Disability Insurance (SSDI) – Support for individuals unable to work due to qualifying disabilities.Survivor Benefits – Income for widows, widowers, and dependent children.Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Needs-based aid for elderly, blind, or disabled individuals with limited income.Today, the SSA serves over 70 million Americans. While many services are available online, local offices remain essential for handling complex questions and documentation.Proper preparation for SSA appointments can reduce delays and improve service outcomes. Applicants are typically required to provide proof of age, citizenship or immigration status, and valid identification. Document requirements vary depending on the type of benefit or application, and Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management recommends confirming requirements directly with the SSA prior to any visit.The National Social Security Office Directory was developed to centralize these resources and streamline the preparation process. By offering turn-by-turn navigation, weather updates, and practical FAQs, the directory makes the Social Security system more accessible and efficient.Final NoteSocial Security continues to be a cornerstone of financial security in the United States. With the launch of the National Social Security Office Directory, Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management reinforces its commitment to clarity, accessibility, and informed decision-making.Disclaimer: Ashbury Boutique Wealth Management and Matt Maresch are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration, the United States government, or any other government agency.

