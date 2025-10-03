Moneyweb Celebrates Double Win at Sanlam and Sapoa Journalism Awards

Ryk van Niekerk wins Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year.

Moneyweb marks a double victory as Ryk van Niekerk and Antoinette Slabbert are recognised for excellence in financial and property journalism.

These awards are not just individual milestones, but a testament to the exceptional standards we hold at Moneyweb.” — Mosehla Gwangwa-Tsebe

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moneyweb Celebrates Journalism Excellence with Wins at Sanlam and Sapoa AwardsJohannesburg, 3 October 2025 - Moneyweb is proud to announce a remarkable night of achievement for its newsroom, with editor and RSG Geldsake host Ryk van Niekerk and journalist Antoinette Slabbert both recognised with coveted honours at two of South Africa’s top journalism award ceremonies.At the 50th Annual Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, Van Niekerk took home the overall accolade of Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year , widely considered the highest honour in the field. In addition, he was awarded the Broadcast: Audio/Radio category for his work on RSG Geldsake, South Africa’s most listened-to business radio show, produced by Moneyweb for the Afrikaans-language station.This recognition further underscores the show’s impact: RSG Geldsake also won Best Business and Finance Show at the 2024 Telkom SA Radio Awards in December, with a weekday audience of over 166 000 listeners.On Thursday night, Slabbert was honoured at the 2025 Sapoa Excellence in Property Journalism Awards at Sun City, where she was named Property Feature Journalist of the Year. Her work in explaining complex property and economic issues in clear, accessible terms was celebrated as a vital contribution to South Africa’s business journalism landscape.“These awards are not just individual milestones, but a testament to the exceptional standards we hold at Moneyweb,” said Mosehla Gwangwa-Tsebe, operations director of Moneyweb.“Ryk’s achievements reflect his unwavering dedication to quality and integrity, while Antoinette’s recognition highlights her ability to cut through complexity in the property sector. Together, they embody Moneyweb’s commitment to trusted, impactful financial journalism.”The Sanlam Awards, now in its 50th year, remain the longest-running and most respected honours in financial media across Africa. Expanding continent-wide since 2013, the awards represent the pinnacle of recognition for journalism that shapes understanding of economics, markets, and investment.Moneyweb’s dual success at the Sanlam and Sapoa Awards marks a powerful validation of its mission: to deliver credible, independent, and award-winning journalism that empowers South Africans to make informed decisions. For advertisers and partners, these accolades also reinforce the strength of aligning with a platform trusted by decision-makers and investors alike.As Moneyweb looks ahead, these wins strengthen its resolve to continue raising the bar in financial reporting, ensuring its audiences receive journalism of the highest calibre.About MoneywebMoneyweb, a subsidiary of JSE-listed African Media Entertainment (AME), is South Africa’s leading independent provider of finance and investment news. With platforms spanning digital media, radio broadcasting, and podcasts, Moneyweb delivers authoritative, insightful reporting that informs decision-makers and empowers individuals to make smarter financial choices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.