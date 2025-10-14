Lewis Marine Supply Secures Exclusive U.S. Partnership with Seajet to Expand Underwater Paint Market

Seajet & Lewis Marine Supply Partnership Est. 2025

Partnership strengthens nationwide supply chain, expanding access to premium underwater paint solutions for marinas, boatyards, and marine retailers.

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP) (TSE:4617.T)

Bringing Seajet to the U.S. market is an exciting opportunity for our team and for the marinas and boatyards we serve.” — Stan Crooks, President & CEO Lewis Marine Supply

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Marine Supply , a trusted wholesale distributor serving boatyards, marinas, and marine retailers since 1956, is proud to announce it has been named the exclusive U.S. partner for Seajet , a global leader in premium underwater coatings and marine paints This partnership represents a major step in bringing Seajet’s internationally recognized line of antifouling and underwater paint solutions to the U.S. boating and marine industry. With Lewis Marine Supply’s established distribution network and decades of industry expertise, Seajet products will now be more accessible than ever to marinas, service yards, and marine retailers nationwide.“Lewis Marine’s long-standing relationships within the boating community and their proven track record make them the perfect partner to expand Seajet in the U.S.,” said Ceyda Tuglu Sales Manager of Seajet. “We share the same commitment to innovation, performance, and customer support, and together, we are confident in building a strong presence in this market.”The agreement designates Lewis Marine Supply as Seajet’s sole U.S. distributor, ensuring a streamlined supply chain and consistent availability for wholesale customers. Beyond distribution, Lewis Marine will invest in education, training, and product awareness to help marine professionals understand the performance benefits of Seajet’s coatings.“Bringing Seajet to the U.S. market is an exciting opportunity for our team and for the marinas and boatyards we serve,” said Stan Crooks, President and CEO of Lewis Marine Supply. “Seajet has built a reputation worldwide for durability and efficiency in underwater paints. We’re proud to deliver that same quality to our customers here in the States.”Seajet’s antifouling and underwater paint products are widely used in Europe and Asia, where they are known for reliability, ease of application, and long-lasting hull protection. The partnership with Lewis Marine Supply is expected to strengthen Seajet’s brand recognition in the U.S. while supporting the needs of marine professionals across South Florida, the Treasure Coast, New Orleans, marinas, and boating communities nationwide.About Lewis Marine SupplyFounded in 1956, Lewis Marine Supply is a wholesale distributor specializing in marine products and solutions for marinas, boatyards, and retailers. With a commitment to service and innovation, Lewis Marine connects global brands with the U.S. marine industry through strong relationships and deep product knowledge. Learn more at www.lewismarine.com About SeajetSeajet, a brand owned by Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP), a global leader in underwater paints and antifouling coatings, is a publicly traded company in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4617.T). Seajet offers advanced solutions for hull protection and performance, renowned for their quality and durability. Trusted by marine professionals and boat owners worldwide, Seajet products ensure reliable performance on every voyage. Learn more at www.seajet-usa.com

