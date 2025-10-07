Future Food Institute and Tokyo Tatemono unveil the Regenerative Cities Manifesto at Climate Week NYC 2025

Ten Pillars of Regenerative Cities Presentation of the Regenerative Cities Manifesto

Tokyo Tatemono and the Future Food Institute (FFI) have launched the Regenerative Cities Manifesto during the Climate Week NYC

Through this manifesto, we are charting a course towards regenerative urbanism, where cities regenerate the environment, contribute to planetary health, and foster social resilience.” — Toshikazu Sawa, Tokyo Tatemono.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tokyo Tatemono and the Future Food Institute (FFI) have launched the Regenerative Cities Manifesto during the Climate Week NYC. The manifesto aims to harness the transformative power of cities and their capacity to catalyze forces that create thriving, living territorial systems.The focus of regenerative cities goes beyond mere restoration. It highlights the active generative power that urban systems possess to enhance and catalyze new human, social, cultural, natural, and economic capital, in both urban and rural landscapes.As cities around the world face the interconnected crises of climate disruption, biodiversity loss, and social fragmentation, Tokyo Tatemono - with over a century of pioneering urban development - now embraces a new vision of leadership.This vision begins with a fundamental human need - the very essence of life itself: the relationship between food and community.At the heart of this vision are Tokyo Tatemono and Future Food Institute, a global ecosystem devoted to reimagining food systems as catalysts for profound ecological transformation. Together, they extend the global mission into the urban landscape, suggesting that cities must evolve from extractive entities into regenerative engines of well-being.The manifesto is built upon ten strategic pillars—foundational principles that guide the transition from extractive urban models to regenerative, resilient, and inclusive cityscapes."Cities are critical leverage points in the fight against climate change, biodiversity loss, and social fragmentation," said Toshikazu Sawa, Director of the Urban Development Division at Tokyo Tatemono. "Through this manifesto, we are charting a course towards regenerative urbanism, where cities regenerate the environment, contribute to planetary health, and foster social resilience."The manifesto proposes a vision of cities that unite urban and rural territories, transforming them into resilient, interdependent systems. Inspired by the FAO's 1.5°C Roadmap, it integrates food sovereignty, planetary health, and civic resilience into a call for immediate action.“This Manifesto is a compass to invite policymakers, business leaders, urban planners, community activists, and citizens to redefine prosperity, to rebuild trust, and to regenerate our common home starting from our cities. It is a call to cultivate new forms of civic imagination—and above all, courage.” said Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute.Tokyo Tatemono and FFI invite global leaders, governments, and urban innovators to take bold, collaborative steps towards creating cities that regenerate, reconnect, and restore.About Future Food InstituteThe Future Food Institute (FFI) is a global ecosystem for education, research, and innovation, dedicated to transforming food systems into powerful levers of ecological regeneration, social equity, living heritage, gastro-diplomacy, health, and economic resilience. Operating across continents, FFI leads territorial innovation and capacity-building through Living Labs in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is the curator of the Paideia Campus in Pollica, home to one of the UNESCO Emblematic Communities of the Mediterranean Diet. Its work integrates bioregional regeneration, intercultural dialogue, and systems thinking, aligned with the UN SDGs, the EU Green Deal, and the Laudato Si’ principles of integral ecology.About Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.Established in 1896 by Zenjiro Yasuda, the founder of the former Yasuda financial conglomerate, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Tatemono) has the longest history of business achievement in Japan as a comprehensive real estate company. Tokyo Tatemono has a diverse engage in the real estate related business, such as urban development and development/management of commercial properties contributing to the sustainable future of city, development, sales and leasing condominiums for individuals supporting affluent and dream-filled living, development of logistics properties, development and management of parking lots, leisure business, real estate solution services, and so on.

