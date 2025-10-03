Skincare Market Size Poised to Reach USD 273.3 billion by 2031, Driven by Impressive 6.7% CAGR: AMR

Skincare Market Statistics 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skincare refers to the use of cosmetic products, antimicrobials, tonics, lotions, creams, or other substances on the skin of any individual for the purpose of massaging, washing, stimulating, manipulating, performing non-invasive hair removal, beautifying, or similar activity. Skincare companies are looking for a competitive advantage in order to effectively satisfy the demand of the consumers. As more people shop online, businesses must maximize the customer experience when selling individualized skincare items online, ensuring the procedure is as personalized as the product. The environmental effect of products, including ingredients, packaging, and transportation, has become an important topic of attention for skincare customers. With the growing popularity of social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, there has been a natural growth of skincare advertising on these platforms, partly due to their highly visual character.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global skincare industry was estimated at USD 146.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit USD 273.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. Growing customer preference for natural and organic products and increasing acceptance of environmentally friendly products drive the growth of the global skincare market. On the other hand, the fact that some people are allergic to specific ingredients that can cause certain skin issues restrains the market growth. However, expansion in R&D activities has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry. However, expansion in R&D activities has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• L'Oreal• Estée Lauder• Unilever• Procter & Gamble• Shiseido• Johnson & Johnson• Colgate-Palmolive• Amorepacific• Beiersdorf• Kao Corporation𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:By products, the creams and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because creams and moisturizers perfectly maintain the skin's equilibrium.By gender, the female segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global skincare market revenue, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that females all around the world rely on skin care products since they have an empowering influence on them. As a result, women have more access to cosmetics such as moisturizers, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polishes.By packaging, the tubes segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that cosmetic tubes are one of the most inventive cosmetic packaging products. Tubes are used to transport, carry, and store cosmetics. Product tubes are commonly used as primary packaging in the cosmetic market.By region, Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global skincare market share in 2021, holding the highest market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the growing preference toward both high-end and mass-produced cosmetics across the region. North America, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of well-known product manufacturers in North America, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as the expanding retail infrastructure, has boosted the market growth. 