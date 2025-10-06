Software For Smart Manufacturing Market to Reach USD $212.12 Billion by 2029 at 14.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Software For Smart Manufacturing Market In 2025?

The expansion of the smart manufacturing software market has surged swiftly in the past few years. The market value will increase from $109.10 billion in 2024 to $124.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the increasing relevance of data analysis in decision-making, a growing necessity for customization and personalization, surging demand for sophisticated human-machine interfaces, a rise in the availability of a skilled workforce, and increased investments in smart manufacturing startups.

The smart manufacturing software industry is expected to witness drastic expansion in the upcoming years, with its size projected to reach $212.12 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The primary contributors to this advancement during the forecasted period include an increased requirement for real-time insights into production, enhanced focus on predictive maintenance and energy efficiency, the rising utilization of digital twins, and wider adoption of cloud-based solutions. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the incorporation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms, progression in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), growth of digital twin technologies, advancements in robotics and automation, and the merging of cloud computing solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Software For Smart Manufacturing Market?

The proliferation of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the expansion of the smart manufacturing software market. Industry 4.0 embodies the fourth industrial revolution that amalgamates digital technologies like internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and big data into manufacturing, nurturing smart and proficient production systems. The escalation of Industry 4.0 stems from the demand for data-driven decision-making in real-time, assisting manufacturers to reduce downtime, maximize resources, and augment product quality. Smart manufacturing software bolsters the adoption of Industry 4.0 by facilitating real-time data amalgamation, automation, and predictive insights, thus increasing efficiency and productivity. For example, per Conexus Indiana, a US-based non-profit entity, in December 2022, the rollouts and pilot schemes of Industry 4.0 technologies have seen a 35% year-over-year rise, and one third of companies now perceive Industry 4.0 as a beneficial investment for expansion. Hence, the surge in the acceptance of Industry 4.0 is fuelling the growth of the software for the smart manufacturing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Software For Smart Manufacturing Industry?

Major players in the Software For Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd

• Emerson Electric Co.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Software For Smart Manufacturing Market?

Key players in the smart manufacturing software market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like agentic AI-driven platforms, with the goal of improving operational efficiency, strengthening predictive insights, and cutting down on manual input and production downtime. Agentic AI-run smart manufacturing solutions are advanced software systems that deploy autonomous AI entities to autonomously execute tasks, evaluate data, and fine-tune manufacturing processes in real time. As an example, HCL Technologies Limited, a technology firm from India, introduced HCLTech Insight in March 2025, an agentic AI-run smart manufacturing solution hosted on Google Cloud. This solution is tailored to assist manufacturers identify, scrutinize, and tackle product flaws in real time, thereby enhancing production quality and decreasing expenses. It taps into Google Cloud's AI technology to offer actionable insights via dashboards and virtual assistants, thereby improving decision-making and operational efficiency. This software empowers manufacturers from various sectors to augment productivity, reduce waste, and uphold high quality standards through scalable, cloud-based AI functionalities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Software For Smart Manufacturing Market Report?

The software for smart manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Sofware, Hardware, Services

2) By Industry: Process Industry, Discrete Industry

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By Application: Digital Twin, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Quality Management, Supply Chain Planning, Asset Performance Management, Manufacturing Execution System Automation And Orchestration, Maintenance Or Preventive Or Predictive Management, 3D Printing Or Modelling, Product Lifecycle Management, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

2) By Hardware: Sensors, Controllers, Robots

3) By Services: Consulting, Maintenance And Support, Integration

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Software For Smart Manufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for smart manufacturing software. The growth projection for this region is predicted in the Software For Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025. The report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

