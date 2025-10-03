iShowSpeed visits WatchGuy iShowSpeed Gifts Bus Driver Rolex WatchGuys Rolex Datejust

iShowSpeed Gifts Bus Driver $7,000 Rolex in Heartwarming Moment During Epic U.S. Tour Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching display of generosity captured live for millions, renowned Twitch streamer IShowSpeed gifted his bus driver a luxurious Rolex watch valued at approximately $7,000, courtesy of WatchGuys, during the grand finale of his 35-day "Speed Does America Tour" in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old internet sensation, boasting nearly 100 million followers across YouTube and Instagram, wrapped up his grueling 24/7 livestream challenge on September 20, 2025, with a whirlwind day in LA that drew over 40 million live viewers. Known for his high-energy antics, hilarious reactions, and magnetic personality, IShowSpeed has skyrocketed to fame, forging friendships with A-list celebrities along the way.

The day's adventures included streaming with LA rapper YG at Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger, where IShowSpeed realized he'd lost a diamond earring. Eager to replace it before the launch of his new series "Speed Goes Pro!" at the Los Angeles Coliseum, he ventured into the Downtown LA Jewelry District. Thousands of fans flocked to the streets as he made his way to WatchGuys at 613 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA 90014.

There, WatchGuys CEO Robertino Altieri connected via FaceTime, offering the streamer a free Rolex.

"We want to give you a free Rolex. You take it for your guys, yourself, or gift it to one of your fans, " Altieri said.

IShowSpeed humbly replied, "Nah, Imma give it to somebody. " True to his word, he later presented the 36mm Rolex Datejust to his loyal bus driver, Mike, who had tirelessly chauffeured IShowSpeed and his team across the United States for the entire 35-day journey. This act of kindness highlighted the streamer's genuine character, which Altieri cited as the reason for the gift."

This viral moment embodies the spirit of giving back, and we're thrilled to have been part of it," added Altieri. "IShowSpeed's energy and authenticity align perfectly with what we stand for at WatchGuys - delivering exceptional luxury experiences to those who appreciate them."

WatchGuys.com stands as one of the nation's premier online destinations for buying and selling pre-owned Rolex watches, with a physical storefront in Downtown Los Angeles. Specializing in the world's finest luxury timepieces, the brand has built a strong reputation through viral social media content and partnerships with high-profile figures. Just last month, WatchGuys interviewed boxing champion Terence Crawford ahead of his bout with Canelo Alvarez, adding to their history of engaging with influencers and celebrities. With a dedicated following and stellar reviews, WatchGuys continues to be a top choice for Rolex enthusiasts across the U.S.

