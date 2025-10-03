U.S. Insurance Third-party Administrator Market Outlook: $243.26 Billion by 2030

Surge in adoption of third-party administrators in the health insurance industry” — AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $156.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.26 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14904 Third-party administrator acts as an intermediary between the insurance company and policyholder to ensure cashless claims, and reimbursement claims are settled effectively. Increase in health insurance customers has accelerated the quantity of work and led to decrease in the quality of services. Therefore, third-party administrators are established to assist insurers to arrange for cashless treatments for customers demanding seamless claim settlements. In addition, third-party administrators scrutinize hospital bills and documents for their accuracy and help in the processing of the claim.Surge in adoption of third-party administration services in the health insurance industry and rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in insurance business process drive the growth of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market. However, security issues and privacy concerns restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, advancements in third-party administrator services presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.Based on enterprise type, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14904 Based on end user, the life & health insurance segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on service type, the claims management segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the policy management segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.Leading players of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market analyzed in the research include Charles Taylor, CORVEL, CRAWFORD & COMPANY, ESIS, ExlService Holdings, Inc., GALLAGHER BASSETT SERVICES, INC., Helmsman Management Services LLC, Meritain Health, SEDGWICK, and United HealthCare Services, Inc. .𝑰𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒔𝒌 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14904?reqfor=covid 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬The study provides in-depth analysis of the U.S. insurance third-party administrator market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the insurance third-party administrator market size are provided in the report.Porter's five forces illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the U.S. insurance third-party administrator market growth.An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. insurance third-party administrator market trends.The quantitative analysis of the U.S. insurance third-party administrator market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.𝐔.𝐒. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄 𝐒𝐈𝐙𝐄Large enterprisesSmall- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑Life & health insuranceP&C insurance𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐘𝐏𝐄Claims managementPolicy managementCommission managementOthers𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By service type, the claims management segment led the U.S. insurance third-party administrator market size in terms of revenue in 2020.Based on end users, the life & health insurance segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.In-Demand Market Reports

