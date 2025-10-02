DHS Arrests More Than 800 Illegal Aliens Including Worst of the Worst Criminals in Operation Midway Blitz Despite Sanctuary Politicians and Violent Riots

While rioters threaten to “shoot ICE” outside the ICE Broadway Processing Center, law enforcement bravely continues operation arresting gang members, murderers, and rapists, pedophiles, and domestic abusers

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol officers have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens—including the ‘worst of the worst’ during Operation Midway Blitz.

On September 8, the Department of Homeland Security started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. The operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker.

Despite recent violence against ICE officers, including a terrorist attack against a Dallas ICE facility and violent rioters protesting outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility, DHS and ICE remain undeterred in delivering on President Trump’s promise to secure our homeland from criminal illegal aliens.

“During Operation Midway Blitz, DHS law enforcement has made more than 800 arrests across Illinois. The Trump Administration will not allow violent criminals or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods or victimize our children and innocent Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not allow sanctuary politicians or violent rioters to stop us from enforcing the law and arresting pedophiles, murderers, gang members, rapists, and domestic abusers from American communities.”

Recent worst of the worst criminal illegal alien arrests include:

Cristobal Carias Masin, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of statutory rape, fraud, and aggravated felony, and with pending charges of assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Stefan Cseve, a criminal illegal alien from Austria, previously convicted of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, numerous sexual predator in a public park offenses, child sex offender loitering, in violation of the sex offender registry and currently charged with murder, rape or sexual abuse of a minor.

Wajciech Janik, a criminal illegal alien from Poland, arrested for DUI and strongarm aggravated assault against a family member.

Eduardo Sandoval-Secundino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of driving under the influence of liquor and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony carrying a handgun while in possession of methamphetamine.

Arminas Lubianskas, a criminal illegal alien from Lithuania, previously arrested for burglary, and is currently removable as he overstayed his visa that expired in 2016.

Pedro Juan Avalos-Quezada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, driving under the influence of liquor, trespassing and traffic offense.

Ricardo Pichardo-Zambrano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft and use of a vehicle in another crime and illegal entry.

Carlos Rene Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted on two counts of illegal re-entry and was previously removed three times.

Refugio Ramirez-Larios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of weapon offense, crimes against a person, concealing homicidal death, traffic offenses, felony possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine.

Angel Galindo Viveros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of armed carjacking, armed criminal action, driving a vehicle without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery and traffic offense.

Yushell Alejandro Yin Del Toro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of domestic violence, battery, two counts of resisting an officer, and two pending charges of assault.

Erick Antonio Huerta-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence of liquor, traffic offense, and a second pending charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

Yeik Michelle Ramirez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of armed robbery with a firearm.

Juan Jose Sanchez-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of cocaine.

Alejandro Bernal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of larceny, property damage, shoplifting, two counts of trespassing, and illegal re-entry.

Blanca Cecillia Sanchez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member.