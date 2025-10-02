Democrats’ Government Shutdown Will Not Slow ICE Down from Arresting the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Murderers and Human Traffickers

WASHINGTON – Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminals including child abusers, pedophiles, murderers, violent assailants and human traffickers.

“Despite a lapse in funding, ICE will continue to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including rapists, pedophiles, murderers, gang members and terrorists from our country. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s signature piece of legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, we will continue to hire, train, and deploy law enforcement across the country to make America safe again,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Democratic politicians have villainized our brave ICE law enforcement calling them the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and kidnappers, and now they are putting our officers’ families under financial strains. They might put politics first, but we won’t — the deportations will continue. We will continue to put the safety of the American people FIRST.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Mauricio Ibarra-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child in Lubbock County, Texas.

Joshua Alexander Cortez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of child cruelty; possible injury/death, sexual battery, and sex with a minor in Tehama, California.

Gerzain Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of second-degree murder in Los Angeles, California.

Yujian Zheng, a criminal illegal alien from the People’s Republic of China, convicted of alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit-alien smuggling in the United States District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan).

Mario Torres-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in Framingham, Massachusetts.