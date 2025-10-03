Marketer Magazine Features Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM on UX, SEO, and Future of Website Optimization

Marketer Magazine - Website Optimization and Customer Experience Tips

Most business websites aren’t dysfunctional. They’re just misaligned with what their audience actually needs; or worse, designed around internal assumptions instead of external behavior.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive Q&A published by Marketer Magazine, Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of acclaimed digital agency NEWMEDIA.COM , offers expert insight into the evolving landscape of website optimization with a focus on user experience, search performance, and the measurable business impact of smarter design.The article, titled “Website Optimization Tips for a Positive Customer Experience,” is part of the magazine’s ongoing series aimed at helping entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate the complexities of today’s digital marketing ecosystem.In it, Morris shares real-world observations from decades of client work, distilling what actually drives conversion and engagement, and what most brands get wrong.“Most business websites aren’t dysfunctional,” Morris explains. “They’re just misaligned with what their audience actually needs; or worse, designed around internal assumptions instead of external behavior. Fixing that often means removing friction, not adding features.”_____From Strategy to Results: The Optimization MindsetRather than offering another checklist of website “best practices,” the article takes a broader and more strategic approach — emphasizing clarity, alignment, and simplicity as the foundation of effective digital experiences.Morris discusses how:• UX directly influences both SEO and conversions, making it a critical, and often overlooked, performance factor.• Many brands mistake visual polish for usability, when in fact structure, speed, and cognitive clarity are more important for users.• Business owners and marketers often invest in traffic generation before ensuring their site can actually convert or retain that traffic.“Too often, companies spend real money driving people to websites that don’t work - not because they’re broken, but because they don’t convert,” Morris says. “Traffic without clarity is just wasted opportunity.”His insights bridge the technical and psychological aspects of marketing, explaining how a well-structured website supports not just branding and messaging, but trust, decision-making, and revenue._____NEWMEDIA.COM as a Partner in GrowthThe Marketer Magazine feature adds to a growing list of top-tier publications that have sought out Steve Morris for commentary at the intersection of technology, business, and marketing. His contributions reflect the core values of NEWMEDIA.COM: that true digital success requires a fusion of creative thinking, technical execution, and a deep understanding of user behavior.With over 25 years of experience and more than 4,000 projects delivered, NEWMEDIA.COM helps growth-focused businesses of all sizes: Improve SEO visibility through smart technical optimization Increase conversions through refined UX and message alignment• Build scalable, resilient websites that drive long-term ROI• Navigate digital complexity with confidence and clarity“We don’t just build websites; we build customer experiences that convert,” says Morris. “Our job is to make sure every part of your digital footprint supports your business objectives, not distracts from them.”From venture-backed startups to global enterprise teams, the agency continues to be a go-to strategic partner for businesses that need more than just design; they need results._____Read the Full FeatureThe article is available now at Marketer Magazine’s official website:_____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a leading digital strategy and performance agency with locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America. For more than 25 years, the agency has delivered over 4,000 successful digital marketing campaigns and development projects for startups, nonprofits, government organizations, and Fortune 500 companies alike. Specializing in website design and development, SEO, UX optimization, and digital growth strategy, the firm partners with businesses that want to convert complexity into clarity, and traffic into revenue. With a team of strategists, developers, designers, and performance marketers, the agency is built to help clients launch, grow, and lead in their industries whether they’re starting a side hustle or scaling a global enterprise.Learn more at https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

