Enjoy nature and autumn treats at MDC’s free HOWLoween event Oct. 18 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An autumn evening takes a nature-filled twist when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners host HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

HOWLoween is an annual celebration hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a Wildside Walk through the native plant garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard and Buggy Bistro. Operation Wildlife will have some live animals in their care on display. Neighborhood community groups will have table displays and offer treats.

The Discovery Center is accessible for all with a paved trail through the native plant garden. The indoor lobby, hallways, and restrooms will be open, too.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211400.