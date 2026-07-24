Museum of Making Music Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Joins Citywide Accessibility Initiative

With its CAC designation, the Museum of Making Music contributes to Visit Carlsbad’s ongoing efforts to make the city a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD).

Music is for everyone, and this certification brings us closer to a world where that truth is fully realized.” — Museum of Making Music team

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) designates the Museum of Making Music as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To earn this designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff at the museum completed autism-specific training to equip them with understanding of best practices, skills and resources to ensure every individual feels welcome and supported during their visit.

“At the Museum of Making Music, we know music touches every heart and soul. Achieving Certified Autism Center™ status reflects our deep belief that everyone should be able to experience the power of music in a way that feels welcoming, supportive, and responsive to the needs and strengths of individuals with autism and all our visitors. Music is for everyone, and this certification brings us closer to a world where that truth is fully realized,” says the Museum of Making Music team.

“IBCCES is proud to welcome the Museum of Making Music to the global network of Certified Autism Centers™, highlighting its efforts to ensure every person who visits the museum feels included and enjoys a welcoming experience,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “The Museum of Making Music’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is a huge step in inclusivity for the entire Carlsbad community, and we look forward to seeing its ongoing impact.”

The museum provides a range of supports to ensure every visitor feels comfortable and included. Noise-canceling headphones are available for children and adults, and a quiet area offers space for breaks when needed. The museum also features interactive instruments designed to engage the sensory needs of individuals with autism as well as other visitors. And, staff are happy to suggest less busy times to visit so guests can plan their experience with ease.

By completing the CAC process, the Museum of Making Music joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Carlsbad to turn Carlsbad into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Museum of Making Music is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibiltyCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met certification requirements.

###

About Museum of Making Music

A program of the NAMM Foundation, the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad, California, celebrates the accomplishments and impact of the music products industry. Through exhibitions, live music, and educational programs, the Museum shares the stories of instruments and innovations that have shaped music-making across generations and cultures, and invites all to find their own place within this world. Since opening in 2000, the Museum has

welcomed nearly one million visitors of all ages to discover, experience, and play music in an inclusive and inspiring environment.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.