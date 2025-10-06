Coastal Pipeline Inc. Expands Asphalt Resurfacing and Paving Services Across Monterey County

Coastal Pipeline Inc.

General engineering contractor boosts regional capacity for driveway resurfacing and paving services in Monterey and nearby areas.

Paving is a critical final phase in many of our infrastructure projects” — Alejandro Aragon

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Pipeline Inc. has announced the expansion of its asphalt resurfacing and paving services across Monterey County, supporting growing infrastructure demands throughout residential, commercial, and municipal sectors. As the region continues to invest in public works, private development, and roadway improvements, the company is reinforcing its role as a certified provider of code-compliant resurfacing and paving services in the Monterey area.With a primary focus on underground infrastructure, Coastal Pipeline Inc. offers a full suite of paving solutions tailored to tie-in projects, surface restoration, and site development needs. This expansion aligns with the firm’s broader service capabilities across general engineering and civil construction.Driveway resurfacing and asphalt rehabilitation have become increasingly necessary as aging infrastructure intersects with higher vehicle volumes and stricter ADA and stormwater compliance measures. Coastal Pipeline’s paving division works in tandem with underground utility crews to ensure cohesive project delivery from subsurface trenching to final surface restoration.Coastal Pipeline’s expanded paving services now include:• Asphalt resurfacing and overlay: For roadways, driveways, and parking lots• Surface prep and grading: To meet municipal slope, drainage, and ADA guidelines• Full-depth reconstruction: Where resurfacing alone is insufficient• Trenching and utility cutback paving: Restoring surfaces post-utility installations• Commercial, residential, and municipal paving solutions: Scalable for various project scopes“Paving is a critical final phase in many of our infrastructure projects,” said Alejandro Aragon, owner of Coastal Pipeline Inc. “Expanding these services locally ensures we can complete projects more efficiently while meeting compliance and long-term durability standards.”Local governments across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties have recently increased investments in infrastructure through capital improvement programs and utility upgrades. According to Monterey County Public Works reports, annual resurfacing needs continue to outpace maintenance budgets, prompting greater collaboration between private contractors and municipalities to close service gaps.At the residential and commercial level, aging driveways and surface failures caused by tree roots, groundwater shifts, and traffic wear have led to a surge in requests for professional resurfacing. This demand intersects with Coastal Pipeline’s trenching and utility installation services , allowing for seamless coordination from excavation to pavement restoration.As a general engineering contractor, Coastal Pipeline Inc. integrates paving services into its broader construction approach, ensuring projects meet:• Local grading and ADA surface requirements• Stormwater runoff and site drainage regulations• Utility trench paving standards and backfill specifications• Permit and inspection protocols required by local jurisdictionsBy providing both the underground and surface components of infrastructure projects, the company reduces the need for multiple subcontractors and accelerates project timelines.Headquartered in Seaside, CA, Coastal Pipeline Inc. is a general engineering contractor specializing in underground utilities, excavation, and paving services across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties. The company holds certifications for trenchless sewer replacement, storm drain installation, electrical and gas conduit trenching, and ADA-compliant paving restoration.For more information, project inquiries, or service requests, please contact:Alejandro AragonPhone: (831) 402-5014Email: alejandro@contactcpi.comWebsite: https://coastalpipelineinc.com/ Shop Address: 1325 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955Billing Address: PO Box 296, Seaside, CA 93955Coastal Pipeline Inc. is a general engineering contractor based in Seaside, CA, providing underground utility, excavation, and paving services throughout Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties.

Underground Utilities, Excavating & Paving Services | Coastal Pipeline Inc.

