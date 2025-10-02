Governor Newsom signs bill expanding fuel options to cut gas prices

“AB 30 is an example of how we can solve problems thoughtfully in California,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “By authorizing the sale and use of E15 gasoline, we can reduce the cost of gas and maintain our commitment to a cleaner environment. I thank Governor Newsom and Speaker Rivas for their focus on affordability this year, and I look forward to working together on more solutions that improve the lives of Californians in the coming months.”

How it works

According to a study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley and the United States Naval Academy, this could lower gasoline prices by up to $0.20 per gallon and save Californians as much as $2.7 billion annually, but also would require infrastructure modifications throughout the state, including at retail gasoline stations.

E15 fuel, which contains 15% ethanol, has been widely adopted in other states and could reduce gasoline prices without adding environmental harm. As of 2023, E15 was sold at more than 3,000 stations in 31 states.

Another study from the University of California, Riverside found that increasing ethanol blending in gasoline would not affect NOx emissions and would reduce particulate emissions.

Keeping gas prices low

Recent actions by Governor Newsom and the legislature have helped stabilize the state’s petroleum market and prevented billions of dollars in gasoline price spikes: