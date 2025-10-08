Aucto Announces It Will Begin Sale of Sugar Processing Equipment from California's Brawley Facility

Photo taken by Aucto - Spreckels Main Office Building, Brawley, California Photo taken by Aucto - Spreckels Facility Overview, Brawley, California RT 4 Diffuser at Spreckels Facility in Brawley

Industrial-grade machinery and systems from 10,000-ton capacity beet sugar processing plant available through online marketplace

BRAWLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aucto, a leading industrial marketplace for surplus assets, announced today that it has been selected to manage the sale of equipment and systems from the Brawley sugar processing facility. The sale represents a significant opportunity for companies in the sugar, food processing, and industrial sectors to acquire late-model, well-maintained equipment at competitive prices.

Overview of the Brawley Facility

The Brawley sugar processing facility is a fully integrated, end‑to‑end beet sugar plant designed for high‑throughput, continuous operation, capable of processing up to 10,000 tons of sugar beets per day. The site encompasses complete production flows from raw beet receiving and slicing through diffusion, juice purification, multi‑effect evaporation, crystallization, centrifugation, drying, and finished product packaging, supported by robust utilities and material handling infrastructure. Decades of disciplined capital investment have yielded a well‑maintained asset base with industrial‑grade reliability, energy‑efficient process systems, and standardized OEM components suited for redeployment across sugar, food and beverage, bio‑processing, and general industrial applications. With comprehensive processing lines, utility plants (boilers, air, water treatment, and power distribution), and downstream packaging and storage, the facility presents a rare opportunity to acquire compatible, production‑ready equipment in matched systems or as individual assets to augment existing operations.

All Equipment and Systems Available:

Assets made available for sale over the next several months will include machinery and equipment from the facility, including:

● Processing equipment: beet receiving & cleaning equipment, beet slicers,

diffusion systems, evaporators, filters, crystallizers, and centrifuges.

● Drying and packaging lines: rotary dryers, conveyors, bagging systems, and

palletizing equipment.

● Utility and support systems: boilers, air compressors, water treatment units, and

electrical distribution assets.

● Material handling equipment: forklifts, cranes, and bulk storage silos.

● Maintenance equipment: spare parts inventory, tools and shop equipment.

All assets have been maintained for industrial-grade reliability and are being offered for sale as part of the facility’s decommissioning.

How to Participate

Interested buyers can browse the available assets at https://help.aucto.com/spreckels-virtual-tour and submit offers or buy now, directly through Aucto’s online marketplace. Detailed equipment specifications, logistics services and buyer support are available through Aucto’s platform. Aucto can facilitate in-person inspections. Buyers interested in viewing assets on-site may schedule an appointment by contacting Aucto.

About Aucto

Aucto is the premier marketplace for quality pre-owned industrial assets,, working with Fortune 500 companies, manufacturers, and plant owners around the world to sustainably manage and remarket surplus equipment. Aucto provides a trusted, transparent, and data-driven platform for buying and selling industrial assets across multiple industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Aucto helps organizations maximize the value of surplus while promoting reuse and circular economy practices.

