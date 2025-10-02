Overit Selected as Strategic Media Partner for LICAP’s 2025 Water Conservation Campaign

Agency to lead creative strategy and media planning for LICAP’s initiative, driving resident engagement and long-term groundwater protection across Long Island.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overit , a full-service strategic and creative agency based in Albany, NY, has been named the agency partner for the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection (LICAP) to lead its 2025 public awareness campaign promoting drinking water conservation across Nassau and Suffolk counties.LICAP is a bi-county organization dedicated to safeguarding Long Island’s sole-source aquifer system. Representing a coalition of government agencies, water providers, and environmental experts, LICAP plays a critical role in educating the public, advancing conservation initiatives, and aligning regional stakeholders to protect Long Island’s most vital natural resource: its groundwater.The 2025 campaign will continue LICAP’s long-running efforts to inspire smarter water use—while introducing updated creative, an expanded media mix, and new digital-first strategies to increase visibility and deepen resident engagement.“Water conservation is a critical for aquifer protection and spreading that message is a core to our mission at LICAP,” said Jeff Szabo, Chair of LICAP. “We’re excited to partner with Overit to build on our past successes and make this year’s campaign the most engaging and far-reaching yet. Their team understands how to connect strategic messaging with creative execution that truly resonates.”Overit will oversee all campaign strategy, creative development, and paid media planning, working closely with LICAP’s multi-agency leadership to ensure consistency, accountability, and measurable results. Campaign assets will span traditional, digital, social, and out-of-home placements, all with a unified call-to-action to protect Long Island’s groundwater for generations to come.“Water conservation is a story that affects every family and every community,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, Chief Marketing Officer of Overit. “We’re honored to support LICAP’s mission and bring fresh energy to this essential work. Our goal is to help Long Island residents not only understand the importance of conservation—but feel empowered to take action, every day.”Fitzpatrick came to Overit with extensive experience leading conservation marketing around the country, from the Generation Earth education program of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, to state and regional engagement initiatives for The Nature Conservancy.“Overit is a full-service agency supporting clients from across the country and from diverse industries,” said Fitzpatrick. “Within all of that, our team loves to have the opportunity to support mission-driven organizations that work to enhance the health and vibrancy of a community.”Running from August through October, the campaign comes at a critical moment, as concerns grow over rising water usage, drought conditions, and the long-term sustainability of the aquifer system. By blending proven conservation messaging with updated creative and smart media targeting, LICAP aims to drive both immediate behavior change and long-term cultural shifts in how Long Islanders view—and value—their water.Learn more about LICAP at licaponline.comAbout OveritOverit is a full-service creative and consulting agency based in Albany, NY, helping organizations grow through bold branding, strategic consulting, story-driven marketing, and innovative digital solutions. We partner with clients to solve complex challenges — from AI integration and business transformation to campaign execution and content creation. Our in-house production facility, Overit Studios, powers high-impact video, audio, and immersive experiences that bring ideas to life. Learn more at overit.com and overitstudios.com

