MySafeTherapy to Host Free Webinar on Toxic Relationships: Signs, Escape, and Recovery

Logo

Join MySafeTherapy’s free webinar on Oct 15, 2025, to learn signs of toxic relationships, how to escape harmful patterns, and steps to heal and recover.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MySafeTherapy, the mental health platform built to provide gentle, non-judgmental support, is hosting a free webinar titled “Toxic Relationships: Signs, Escape, and Recovery” on 15 October 2025 at 1:00 PM BST via Google Meet.

The 60-minute session will bring together a panel of experts including Samantha Cotterill, Relationship Counsellor, Robert Paynter [insert role/credentials], and Sana Fatima, Founder of MySafeTherapy (MSc Psychology, MBACP, Assoc. CIPD). Sana will also host the event and guide the live discussion.

The webinar will help participants:

Recognise the common signs of toxic relationships

Understand the emotional and psychological reasons that make leaving so difficult

Learn practical steps to break free from harmful patterns

Explore ways to heal, recover, and rebuild confidence

The event will also feature interactive elements such as a live Q&A, anonymous polls, and a guided reflection exercise. All registrants will receive a free Breakup Recovery Guide PDF after the session.

Event Details

Date: 15 October 2025

Time: 1:00 PM BST (UK)

Location: Online

Speakers:

Samantha Cotterill, Relationship Counsellor

Robert Paynter, [insert role/credentials]

Sana Fatima, Founder, MySafeTherapy

Registration is free and now open: Click here to Register

“At MySafeTherapy, we are not building another fast-paced platform. We are building a calm and confidential space where people can take a breath and feel supported,” said Sana Fatima, Founder of MySafeTherapy. “This webinar is an extension of that vision. It is for anyone who has felt trapped in unhealthy love and is ready to understand, escape, and recover.”

About MySafeTherapy

MySafeTherapy is a mood-responsive, emotionally intelligent mental health platform designed for people who want gentle, non-judgmental support. It combines multiple therapy modalities with self-guided tools and a calm-first approach to make emotional care accessible, confidential, and deeply human.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.