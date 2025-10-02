Reminder to Register for the Maine Green Schools Symposium on November 7

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce Maine’s first-ever Green Schools Symposium—a groundbreaking event celebrating climate education and sustainability leadership across Maine’s schools. It will take place on Friday, November 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas College in Waterville.



This unique, statewide gathering will bring together school leaders, educators, youth, environmentally-focused nonprofit organizations, and private entities for a full day of networking, resource sharing, and cross-sector collaboration. Please register here and attend to hear inspiring stories of school-led sustainability efforts and explore practical tools for improving energy efficiency, cutting facilities costs, and creating healthier learning environments.



The Symposium will offer four workshop tracks:



Leadership

Engage with students, principals, and superintendents, as they share innovative case studies of sustainability efforts across the state. Breakout sessions will explore tangible strategies to drive change at both the school- and school administrative unit-levels.



Facilities

Receive hands-on guidance from facilities managers to explore cost-effective, sustainable infrastructure solutions—from clean energy systems to waste reduction to green campus design.



Learning Resources

Discover age-appropriate, interdisciplinary approaches to climate education and pathways to integrate classroom learning with school facilities and operations. Breakout sessions will offer practical strategies to build and expand outdoor learning programs.



Career Pathways

Meet industry professionals to learn about green trades and professional development opportunities in Maine. Breakout groups will help attendees to identify their skills and discover how to align them with Maine’s green career opportunities.



Limited funds are available to subsidize the cost of substitute teachers and transportation for schools to reduce financial barriers to attending the Symposium. Please contact Lucy Van Hook at Lucy.Van-Hook@maine.gov, if financial assistance is needed to attend the Symposium. Contact hours for Maine educators will be available.



We look forward to celebrating and advancing climate education and resiliency in Maine schools with you on November 7 in Waterville.

Related