Gauteng e-Government hosts economic empowerment roadshow for Persons with Disabilities and Military Veterans, 3 Oct

The Gauteng Department of e-Government will be hosting a specialised roadshow for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Military Veterans as part of its ongoing effort to drive inclusive economic participation across the province. The event takes place on Friday, 03 October 2025 at Ratanda Multipurpose Hall, Ratanda.

This initiative is designed to identify, support, and register qualifying Persons with Disabilities and Military Veterans onto the Central Supplier Database (CSD) — a key step in enabling their access to government procurement opportunities and other economic empowerment programmes.

The roadshow is part of a broader campaign across all five regions of Gauteng to ensure that no one is excluded from the province’s digital and economic transformation. By facilitating CSD registration and support, the Department seeks to remove administrative barriers and open doors for small businesses and cooperatives led by PwDs and Military Veterans.

Attendees will receive:

on-site assistance with CSD registration

information on government supply chain processes

guidance on accessing economic opportunities

direct engagement with officials from the Department

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 03 October 2025

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Ratanda Multipurpose Hall

Address: Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda, 1441

Enquiries:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

