MECs Sipho Hlomuka and Francois Rodgers brief media on teaching and learning in KwaZulu-Natal, 2 Oct

MECs for Finance and Education to hold joint media briefing on matters pertaining to teaching and learning in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance, Mr Francois Rodgers, and the Provincial MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, will today address members of the media on developments in the province’s education sector.

The media briefing will follow a pre-arranged engagement between officials from the two departments.

Reporters will be appraised on measures being taken by the Government of Provincial Unity to safeguard the future of learners in KwaZulu-Natal.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

  • Date: 02 October 2025
  • Time: 11:00
  • Venue: 2nd Floor, North Tower, Natalia Building, 330 Langalibalele Street, Pietermaritzburg

Enquiries:
Mr Nkosikhona Duma
Spokesperson: KZN Treasury
Cell: 071 383 0388

Mr Mlu Mtshali
Spokesperson: KZN Education
Cell: 082 088 5060

