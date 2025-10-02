Premier Lazarus Mokgosi visits Rural Tswaing Local Municipality for essential services through Thuntsha Lerole, 3 Oct

Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi will on Friday, 03 October 2025, lead the roll-out of the Thuntsha Lerole programme in Tswaing Local Municipality, which falls under Ngaka Modiri Molema District. Identified as one of the ten local municipalities prioritised for implementation of Phase 5 of the provincial government’s Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole, Tswaing Local Municipality is experiencing several service delivery challenges, including inconsistent water supply and poor state of roads infrastructure.

Through a coordinated effort to enhance access to quality services, Premier Mokgosi—who will be joined by Members of the Executive Council—will officially hand over an internal road in Matshelapad. As an ongoing endeavour to improve the state of local road infrastructure:

pothole patching will be undertaken from Delareyville to Ottosdal

blading will be conducted in identified internal roads across the local municipality

As part of the Title Deeds Friday campaign, a nationwide title deeds restoration programme, Premier Mokgosi will symbolically issue 10 out of the available 1 282 title deeds to the rightful owners, while three completed RDP houses will be handed over to identified beneficiaries.

The provincial leadership will also undertake an oversight visit to the new Delareyville Bulk Pharmacy construction site, which—once completed—will not only strengthen medicine supply across the local municipality and neighbouring health facilities, but also improve availability and equitable healthcare delivery.

As part of the day’s programme:

fresh produce will be handed over to indigent families in Matshelapad, Jachtkraal, and Skierlik

105 food parcels will be distributed to households in Thawane Village

in support of youth development, sports equipment will be issued to nine identified schools

traditional attire will be presented to Agisanang Traditional Group

To enhance access to economic opportunities, the Centralised Supplier Database (CSD) team will be available on-site to assist with registration, updating, and amendment of company profiles. In addition:

integrated primary health care services will be offered to ensure that community members receive vital health screenings and support

in support of the Clean Cities initiative, the clearing of illegal dumping sites will be undertaken across the local municipality

The Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded will also be rolled out in two other districts as follows:

in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the programme will be rolled out at Greater Taung Local Municipality – Pitsong Community Hall in Taung

in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, public services will be rendered at Tswelelang location in Wolmaranstad, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, which will be rolled out in Tswaing Local Municipality, and a community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 03 October 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Delareyville, Matshelapad Community Hall

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 – Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 – Community feedback session

Enquiries:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA