H.R. 2259, National Strategy for School Security Act of 2025

H.R. 2259 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of Education, to report to the Congress within one year of enactment on a strategy for improving security in elementary and secondary schools. Under the bill, the strategy would need to include a description of federal programs and spending to prevent acts of terrorism in schools, specific vulnerabilities to such acts, and actions and goals to address them. The bill would require DHS to brief the Congress annually through 2033 on any updates to the strategy.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2259 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.