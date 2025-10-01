Submit Release
H.R. 2388, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe Project Lands Restoration Act

H.R. 2388 would transfer approximately 1,100 acres of land in the state of Washington from the National Park Service to the Department of the Interior (DOI). Under the bill, DOI would hold title to that land for the benefit of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. The bill also would prohibit certain types of gaming on that land.

Using information from DOI, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 2388 would not be significant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Julia Aman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

