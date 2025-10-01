Kansas Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Celebrates 30 Years of Free Cancer Screening Program

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed October 2025 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Kansas, recognizing the importance of early detection and access to life-saving screenings. Each year, approximately 2,400 women in Kansas are diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 370 die from the disease. Despite the benefits of regular screening, about one in four Kansas women who are due for a breast cancer screening do not receive one.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Early Detection Works (EDW) program. Since 1995, the program has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured women. The program has served more than 71,000 women, detected over 1,000 cancer cases, and operates in all 105 counties through a statewide network of healthcare providers.

“Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women, but when caught early, the chances for successful treatment are much greater,” Jana Farmer, Cancer Section Director at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “For three decades, the Early Detection Works program has made critical preventive care available to women who otherwise might have gone without it.”

October’s observance honors survivors, remembers those lost, and promotes education and access to screenings. Kansans are encouraged to talk with their healthcare providers about their screening options and to spread awareness within their communities.

EDW partners with local and statewide organizations to educate communities, reduce cancer disparities, and ensure every eligible woman receives care. For more information about the Early Detection Works program, including eligibility and enrollment, visit the Early Detection Works webpage.

Please find the proclamation here.

###