Minutes Network Secures Israeli LDI License, Partners with Cloudonix to Power Global Voice AI Growth

Minutes Network combines licensed carrier operations with AI-driven telecom innovation for enterprises worldwide. Cloudonix – an enterprise CPaaS provider enabling seamless integration of human communications with intelligent voice agents.

Strategic partnership enables international call termination, SMS traffic, and enterprise-ready Voice AI solutions at carrier-grade quality.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes Network, a global telecom infrastructure company pioneering decentralized voice and AI-powered communications solutions, today announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with Cloudonix, an enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. Together, the companies will jointly operate a newly acquired Long Distance International (LDI) license in Israel, authorizing them to deliver international inbound call termination and SMS services into Israel at a carrier-grade level, with optimized margins enabled by Minutes Network’s MinTech technology stack.

The newly acquired license is a major step in Minutes Network’s global infrastructure expansion, allowing the company to handle significantly greater volumes of international voice and SMS traffic. By combining the regulatory reach of Cloudonix with Minutes Network’s proprietary decentralized switching infrastructure, the partnership ensures customers benefit from compliance, reliability, market-beating rates, and improved profitability on high-volume traffic into Israel, a top global destination for inbound international calls per-capita. According to the ITU, hundreds of millions of inbound international calls are made to Israel every year.

“This milestone strengthens our partnership with Cloudonix and positions Minutes Network as a global carrier-grade operator,” said Josh Watkins, CEO of Minutes Network. “Together, we are now equipped to serve far greater international voice and SMS traffic while delivering compliance, scalability, optimized margins, and superior cost efficiency.”

“At Cloudonix, we are committed to building the future of enterprise communications,” said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix. “By joining forces with Minutes Network to operate the Israeli LDI license, we bring unmatched regulatory strength and decentralized infrastructure to enterprises and carriers worldwide.”

Beyond Traditional Telecom: Driving Enterprise Voice AI Adoption

In parallel to the LDI expansion, Minutes Network and Cloudonix are also collaborating on enterprise-ready conversational Voice AI solutions. The Voice AI market is in ultra-high growth and has expanded rapidly over the past year, as enterprises across finance, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, and travel increasingly rely on AI-driven conversations to reduce costs, scale operations, and improve customer engagement.

By 2026, US AI-powered contact centers will handle tens of billions of conversation minutes, with AI-to-human call transfers. Analysts project enterprise AI communications penetration to exceed 80% by 2029. This transformation presents new operational and regulatory challenges for legacy telecom and CPaaS providers, including compliant AI-to-human call transfers, authentication and fraud prevention, carrier-grade routing and quality at scale, and global regulatory readiness.

By combining licensed carrier infrastructure with enterprise-grade CPaaS, Minutes Network and Cloudonix are solving the compliance, scalability, and quality challenges that stand between enterprises and the mass adoption of Voice AI — unlocking a multi-billion-minute global voice AI market opportunity.

About Minutes Network

Minutes Network is a telecom infrastructure company reimagining how value flows through global voice traffic. Leveraging its proprietary MinTech technology stack, licensed carrier operations, and decentralized telephony switching and validation infrastructure, Minutes Network delivers carrier-grade call termination, authentication, and AI-enabled services at market-beating rates.

Website: https://minutesnetwork.io/

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix is an enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider headquartered in New York. Its platform enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate human communications with intelligent voice agents, while also operating regulated telecom services.

Website: https://cloudonix.com/

