New Hope for Depression Treatment in Lawrence, MA with Launch of TMS Therapy

Struggling with depression? NeuroStar TMS at Northeast Health Services offers safe, effective, FDA-cleared, non-drug therapy for lasting relief.

LAWRENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is proud to announce the launch of NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at its clinic in Lawrence, Massachusetts . This expansion in care brings a innovative treatment option for individuals in the Lawrence community who have not found relief from antidepressants or traditional therapy. TMS is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide.TMS therapy is a safe, effective, and non-drug treatment that offers lasting relief from the symptoms of depression without the common side effects associated with antidepressant medications. NeuroStar TMS uses focused magnetic pulses (similar in strength to an MRI), to revitalize underactive areas of the brain involved in regulating mood. When these regions are underactive, depression can result. “Waking up” these regions can have a lasting effect on depression, making long-term remission from depression a reality for many people.A typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression. TMS therapy is a highly effective treatment option for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, offering renewed hope and lasting relief.The launch of NeuroStar TMS in Lawrence is part of Northeast Health Services' dedication to a comprehensive and collaborative care model. By offering a full suite of mental health services, including therapy, medication management, and now advanced treatments like TMS, the clinical team can develop truly individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. This multidisciplinary approach ensures every person receives the most effective care possible.The Lawrence clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit their website at https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

