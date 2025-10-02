STEEN ENGINEERING LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE REFLECTING GROWTH, GRIT AND A BOLD VISION FOR THE NEXT 30 YEARS

Steen Engineering's new homepage featuring drone reel of ADM's dust collection system.

Minneapolis MEP Design Firm’s Redesigned Website Nods to Growth, National Reach, and a People-First Approach to Solving Challenges

We strive for perfection, but what’s true is that we’ve been making it work for over 30 years. This new website helps us share how we operate and why our clients keep choosing Steen.” — Mark Brengman, PE, MBA, LEED AP, President and Principal

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 30 years of success in some of the most complex, fast-moving, and highly regulated spaces, Minneapolis-based mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design firm Steen Engineering has launched a brand-new corporate website that reflects the firm’s dynamic growth, enduring values, and commitment to solving MEP challenges of all kinds in all 50 states.

The refreshed digital presence marks the first redesign of Steen’s website since 2016—a milestone that comes on the heels of a significant period of evolution for the Minneapolis-based firm. Over the last decade, Steen has brought new talent onto its team, promoted key players into senior leadership roles, diversified its services, expanded into new markets, and forged lasting partnerships with nearly 1,000 clients nationwide.

But amid the change, one thing hasn’t: Steen’s unwavering dedication to designing smart, sustainable, and cost-effective mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems—and doing it with the innovation, responsiveness, and integrity that have defined the firm since 1993.

“This new site is a celebration of how far we’ve come—and a declaration of where we’re going,” said Mark Brengman, President and Principal, Steen Engineering. “We’ve grown in wisdom, scope, and capability, but at our core, we’re still the same team-first company that shows up, digs in, and delivers. I’m so proud of the evolution of our brand because it reflects most importantly, our people, as well as our passion for this work and the meaningful impact we make on every project we touch.”

A Modern Showcase for National Reach and Local Care

Visitors to the new steeneng.com will find a modern, easy-to-navigate experience that mirrors the clarity and confidence Steen brings to every project. The site features:

- Solutions across the full MEP spectrum, including HVAC, low voltage, standby power, geothermal, commissioning, and sustainable design.

- Markets served in all 50 states, including healthcare, education, senior living, government, industrial, hospitality and beyond.

- User-centric design with sitewide opportunities to submit an RFP or “Talk Shop” with a Steen expert across a wide range of disciplines.

- A Client Success page filled with voice-of-the-client testimonials and collaborative case studies—like the iconic Taco Bell Defy drive-thru concept and ADM’s industrial dust collection retrofit.

- The tribute to Team Steen, offering a transparent look at the humble, hardworking, and smart professionals behind the projects.

- A reimagined Join Team Steen career section that invites top talent into a culture built on mentorship, growth, and tangible community impact from day one.

- A knowledge hub dubbed The Steen Report, where thought leadership, engineering insights, and project spotlights will help industry peers share best practices and solve real-world problems together.

“I joined Steen as a college intern, and I’ve never felt like just another hire,” said Maxim Williamson, Mechanical Engineer at Steen and NDSU graduate. “From the start, the team gave me real responsibilities and real support. They challenged me, invested in me, and believed in what I could do. This site reflects that culture—where people are seen, supported, and given the runway to grow a career they’re proud of.”

More Than a Website—A Platform for Progress

With its official go-live, Steen’s new website also serves as a launchpad for the next era of the firm: one that blends seasoned expertise with fresh energy, classic work ethic with bold new ideas, and deep industry roots with sky-high potential.

“We’re not the biggest firm out there—and that’s exactly why we work so hard to be the most responsive, the most thoughtful, and the most practical partner our clients could ask for,” Brengman said. “We strive for perfection, but what’s true is that we’ve been making it work for over 30 years. This new website helps us share how we operate and why our clients keep choosing Steen. To me, our best days are still ahead of us.”

Visit Steen’s new website here: https://www.steeneng.com/

Team Steen: Built From the Inside: Maxim Williamson on Life at Steen

