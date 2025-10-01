CHARGE YOUR CAR, NOT YOUR WALLET: CITY OF CARSON LAUNCHES EV CHARGING WALLET PILOT PROGRAM

City Council Proclamation

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson is proud to announce the launch of its first-of-its-kind EV Charging Wallet Pilot Program, beginning October 1, which will offer approved applicants up to $250 in charging incentives at city-approved EV charging stations. This initiative is offered in partnership with the Clean Power Alliance's Innovation Fund program and is designed to support Carson residents who may lack easy access to EV charging at home.On September 30, 2025, the City of Carson officially proclaimed September 12 - October 12 as National Drive Electric Month, a campaign to encourage clean transportation. This declaration, along with the city’s installation of new EV charging stations and the expansion of its electric vehicle fleet, demonstrates the City Council's commitment to providing greater accessibility to electric vehicle charging for its residents and an accelerated approach to creating a more sustainable future for generations to come.To participate, applicants must provide proof of residency and enrollment in Clean Power Alliance service, and proof of a 100% battery-electric vehicle registered in Carson. Grant funding is limited, and submitting an application does not guarantee an incentive. Reimbursements will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes expressed, “It is important for Carson to put programs behind our commitments. This EV pilot program is the first of its kind, and we are excited about the benefits it will bring to our Carson residents. If you don’t have a charger at home, you still have options within reach in your home city.”For more information, the online application, eligibility requirements, and program details, please visit www.carsonca.gov/evprogram.php , call (310) 847-3566, or email energy@carsonca.gov.

