South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Ranked No. 1 in South Carolina and No. 4 in the Nation

Students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics collaborate outside the main campus building in Hartsville. GSSM was ranked #1 in South Carolina and #4 in the nation in Niche’s 2026 Best Public High Schools rankings.

South Carolina’s top public high school proves its impact nationwide with a leap into the top five in America.

GSSM is a truly remarkable place for young people to learn, grow and thrive. Our students push boundaries, explore new horizons and prepare to change the world.” — Danny Dorsel, president of GSSM and Class of 1990

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) has once again been recognized as the #1 Best Public High School in South Carolina by Niche, the leading platform for school and college rankings and reviews. In an exciting gain on the national stage, GSSM rose to #4 Best Public High School in America, up from #8 in 2025.

In addition to these top honors, GSSM was also ranked:

• #1 Best Public High School Teachers in South Carolina

• #1 Best College Prep Public High School in South Carolina

“These rankings affirm that GSSM is a truly remarkable place for young people to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Danny Dorsel, president of GSSM and member of the Class of 1990. “Anyone who spends time here, especially with our students, quickly realizes the passion and dedication that define this community. Our faculty and staff give their all to create an environment where students can push boundaries, explore new horizons, and prepare to change the world. This recognition is a tribute to their efforts, to our students’ relentless curiosity, and to the families and schools across South Carolina who help prepare these future innovators.”

Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts nationwide using data from the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and millions of reviews and ratings from students, parents, and alumni. Its methodology considers academic performance, teacher quality, college readiness, and school culture.

With rigorous academics, exceptional faculty, and a statewide mission to deliver world-class STEM education, GSSM continues to set the standard for public high schools across the nation.

To learn more about GSSM, visit www.scgssm.org.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

