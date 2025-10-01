Office of Tax and Revenue Opens Renovated Walk-In Customer Service Center on August 18

Contact: Brianna Jordan, Phone: (202) 594-6163

The Office of Tax and Revenue is excited to announce the reopening of its Walk-In Customer Service Center, located at 1101 4th Street, SW, Suite W270, on Monday, August 18, 2025.

The renovated facility improves the in-person experience for both District residents and agency staff. Visitors will find a modern interior with expanded seating, designed to create a more comfortable environment. The redesigned space includes private hearing rooms to enhance customer privacy and accessibility. Staff workstations also have been upgraded to support more efficient and personalized service.

The Walk-In Customer Service Center will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm. Appointments are preferred; online scheduling remains available for customer convenience.